Electoral Commission launches National Results Operation Centre, 22 May

The Electoral Commission invites members of the media to the official launch of the National Results Operation Centre (ROC) ahead of the upcoming 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

The National ROC, located at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, will serve as the primary management hub for electoral operations. It will further serve as a central hub for political parties, independent candidates, the government, observers, business leaders the media to access real-time elections results. 

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 May 2024
Time: 15h00 – 16h00
Venue: Hall 5, Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand

Kindly confirm your attendance by emailing to spokesperson@elections.org.za 

Ensuring free, fair and credible elections

For media queries Please contact 

Kate Bapela 
Cell: 082 600 6386 

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za

