Electoral Commission launches National Results Operation Centre, 22 May

The Electoral Commission invites members of the media to the official launch of the National Results Operation Centre (ROC) ahead of the upcoming 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

The National ROC, located at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, will serve as the primary management hub for electoral operations. It will further serve as a central hub for political parties, independent candidates, the government, observers, business leaders the media to access real-time elections results.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Time: 15h00 – 16h00

Venue: Hall 5, Gallagher Convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand

Kindly confirm your attendance by emailing to spokesperson@elections.org.za

Ensuring free, fair and credible elections

For media queries Please contact

Kate Bapela

Cell: 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za