Business Reporter: Reckitt Pro Solutions’ Product Presents Exceptional Commercial Hygiene Solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reckitt Pro Solutions believe in the power of hygiene being the foundation of good health and in its core purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the pursuit of a cleaner world.In a video published on Business Reporter, Jonathan Weiss, Commercial Director for Reckitt Global Business Solutions (UK, EU & ANZ), talks about the company's formation as a response to the pandemic.In 2020, during the height of the pandemic, Reckitt opened its professional division in Europe, supporting businesses with their portfolio of hygiene products to create more hygienic spaces ready for their employees and customers to return to.This new platform, Reckitt Pro Solutions, has focused on delivering its value proposition to customers focussed on:• Efficacious products that provide exceptional performance and hygiene results.• Efficiency, helping businesses to reduce cleaning times and costs.• A portfolio that helps businesses meet their sustainability and safety commitments.The Reckitt Pro Solutions proposition addresses key trends affecting core commercial cleaning industries such as offices, schools and HoReCa.1- Making cleaning visible, the new standard of clean: high cleaning standards help businesses meet the expectation of the 91% of people expecting higher cleaning standards post-pandemic.2- Productivity & efficiency: Businesses are facing increasing labour costs, coupled with mid-range single-digit inflation and staffing shortages. According to a 2023 British Cleaning Council survey, there are at least 225,000 cleaning and hygiene vacancies in the UK alone.3- Hybrid working: Only 35% of businesses in the UK reporting full occupancy.4- Cleaner & Greener, with 80% of cleaning businesses citing sustainability as a top procurement priority, this is a key focus for Reckitt Pro Solutions to help support its customers to meet their sustainability targets through its range offering and hygiene protocol guidance.Connecting the proposition with these commercial trends has created success with the European operations of Reckitt Pro Solutions driving strong double-digit growth every year of operation following significant partnerships with distributors, end customer businesses and events.Furthermore, Reckitt Pro Solutions' investment in scientific research results in cutting-edge products that meet these industry trends. Award-winning products, including the company's Airwick aerosol-free automatic spray, and its Tru Clean wipes made with biodegradable substrates, deliver exceptional performance to strengthen businesses and both degrade even in landfill conditions in 100 days.Not only this but to reduce its ecological footprint, Reckitt Pro Solutions has established a range of goals tied to UN sustainability goals. The company has undertaken, that by 2030, it will reduce the virgin plastic content of their packaging to 50 per cent and the business's chemical footprint by 65 per cent from 2020 levels.Reckitt Pro Solutions will be bringing their portfolio of internationally recognised cleaning and hygiene solutions to Interclean Amsterdam – the world's leading trade show for cleaning and hygiene professionals.To learn about how Reckitt Pro Solutions and its exceptional cleaning and hygiene solution, watch the video