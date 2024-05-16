2024-2025 ADVISER Calendar And Data Elements Documents Now Available

The ADVISER Resources website has been updated with the 2024-2025 school year data collection calendar, as well as the new ADVISER Data Elements 2024-2025 v9.0 document. Please especially take note of the changes to this Fall’s Follow Up Collection in the 2024-2025 calendar, and also please utilize Appendix A in the Data Elements document to see what has changed there compared to last year.

Reminder – virtual year end ADVISER workdays are coming up at the end of May and start of June. Please refer here for the webinar details: https://help.education.ne.gov/knowledge-base/workdays/