Three Nebraska Students Nominated for the Great American Leadership Program

News Release

May 29, 2026

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is proud to announce the nomination of three Nebraska students to attend the Great American Leadership Program (GALP) at no cost this summer. The program is in partnership with the Education Department of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan to advance his legacy and principles of individual liberty, economic opportunity, freedom and democracy, peace through strength, and national pride.

The NDE selected three outstanding Nebraska students to represent the state at this year’s Great American Leadership Program, with one student chosen from each congressional district. Avery Nordhues of Lincoln East High School will represent Congressional District 1, Nora Wessel of Omaha Central High School will represent Congressional District 2, and Peyton Olderding of West Holt High School will represent Congressional District 3.

Held in Malibu, California, the Great American Leadership Program is a hands-on summer experience designed to help high school students grow as leaders, strengthen their understanding of American values, and build skills they can carry into college, career, and civic life.

The full program cost is $2,499 per student, making these free nominations a significant investment in Nebraska students and their future.

“Through the Great American Leadership Program, students are challenged to grow in character, confidence, and conviction while engaging deeply with the values that have shaped our nation,” said Dr. Richard Schroeder, Chief Education Programming Officer at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute. “We are proud to partner with the Nebraska Department of Education to make this opportunity available to three outstanding students and to help equip the next generation of leaders for lives of purpose, service, and impact.”

“This nomination reflects our commitment to recognizing and investing in the next generation of Nebraska leaders,” said Commissioner of Education Brian Maher. “By providing three students with the opportunity to attend the Great American Leadership Program at no cost, we are opening the door to an exceptional experience that will strengthen their leadership skills, deepen their understanding of service and citizenship, and prepare them to make a meaningful impact in their schools, communities, and beyond.”

The Great American Leadership Program offers students a rare mix of leadership training, historical learning, and real-world application. Throughout the program, participants take part in interactive challenges that sharpen critical thinking, communication, and decision-making. Students also engage in small-group discussions with experienced leaders and peers who share a commitment to leadership and service.

A key part of the experience is its setting at the Reagan Presidential Library & Museum, where students receive VIP access and the chance to explore history in a deeper, more meaningful way. The program also includes a high-pressure crisis simulation, giving students the opportunity to test their judgment, teamwork, and leadership skills in a dynamic environment.

The program’s combination of leadership development, civic learning, and immersive experiences makes it a standout opportunity for students who want to grow personally and professionally while connecting with peers from across the country.

For more information about the Great American Leadership Program, visit www.reaganfoundation.org/summer.