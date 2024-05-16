EIN Presswire Gifts More Than 2,500 Free Press Releases to Small Business Owners
Small businesses discover how press release distribution can boost brand awareness
EIN Presswire is growing so quickly because small business owners love our products, distribution, and price points.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, EIN Presswire shared their story with thousands of prospective clients at the Small Business Expo at Javits Convention Center Hall in New York City during National Small Business Week. Nearly 14,000 small business owners, entrepreneurs, and start-ups, as well as representatives from large corporations, attended.
— Jeremy Fields, VP of Corporate Development
“It was enlightening to meet so many current EIN Presswire clients in person,” said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company that owns EIN Presswire. “I was impressed by the diversity of the participants I spoke to including the NYC LGBTQS Chamber of Commerce.”
More than 2,500 free press release offers were handed out, each valued at $99. People who redeemed the trial were automatically entered for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 9 with a Newsmatics-branded wristband.
“Attendees didn't expect it and were quite surprised. For this reason, there were non-stop crowds in front of our booth,” said Jeremy Fields, VP of Corporate Development at Newsmatics. “EIN Presswire is growing so quickly because small business owners love our products, distribution, and price points.”
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is an affordable and cost-effective way for small businesses to share news with a widespread audience. Whether opening a new location, launching a new product, or announcing a management or ownership change or new hire, press releases distributed using EIN Presswire reach a potential audience of nearly 200 million readers.
Newsmatics also owns Affinity Group Publishing, which consists of 3,900 online publications that fill news deserts globally and in niche markets. Press releases distributed through EIN Presswire not only appear on these sites, but also on more than 200,000 newswires, AP News, 115+ U.S. TV station websites (ABC, NBC, CBS, CW and FOX affiliates), Google News, Bloomberg Terminals, and much more. Unlike competitors, EIN Presswire combines a press release distribution service with media monitoring and RSS feeds that are used worldwide by journalists, professionals, and businesses. EIN Presswire also provides clients with contact details to targeted publications and links to easily push releases onto social media platforms.
Since each feature-rich press release includes 1,000 words, three links, three embedded images, and one embedded video, sending a press release helps boost SEO. When a potential customer conducts an online search for a certain type of business, a company that has sent a press release using EIN Presswire is more likely to appear in their search results.
EIN Presswire is not just for small businesses. The company believes every business has a story to tell and news to share, and EIN Presswire can facilitate it by reaching millions with one click. Individuals, non-profits, and mid-size and large businesses can all benefit from press release distribution too.
“For those we spoke to who did not know what a press release was, it was intriguing for them to learn how EIN Presswire can help build their online presence,” Fields added.
EIN Presswire’s website is easy to navigate, so businesses can upload a press release in a matter of minutes for same-day editorial review and distribution. The company’s highly trained global customer service team is equipped to answer phone calls and online inquiries across multiple time zones 20 hours per day M-F. Reach out at +1 (202) 335-3939 or by filling out the online contact form.
ABOUT NEWSMATICS
Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.
ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.
David Rothstein
Newsmatics Inc.
+1 202-335-9494
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube