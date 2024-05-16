InventionHome® Product Developers Create Proximity Notification System that Improves Safety for Pets and Children
Bradley C. and Jacob S. of Pine Bluff, AR are the creators of the Leashless Collar, an animal collar that keeps pets within a predetermined distance of their owner without the need to physically hold a leash. The system can also be used to alert parents when a small child has wandered away. The system includes a pet variation and a human (i.e., child) variation. The pet variation includes a shock or vibration collar and a key fob.
The collar may also be connected to a mobile app. The user can set a predetermined distance, such as five feet. If the animal moves outside this radius, the shock will be administered to remind the dog to come back or stop and alert is sent to the user. The radius can be altered as needed. A human variation includes a bracelet connected to the mobile app or a key fob that sends an alert to a parent or caretaker when a child moves out of the preset radius. A small vibration notifies the child that they are too far away from their parents and to move back toward them. Ultimately, the system improves safety for pets and children to prevent severe injuries while away from home.
The market for leashless collars, also known as electronic or smart collars, for pets has been growing steadily due to several factors such as an increase of awareness for pet safety, convenience and freedom, and custom control over pets when compared to using a leash. These types of collars offer a level of freedom and convenience, allowing pets to roam within predefined boundaries without the need for a physical leash. This can be beneficial during walks, hikes, or trips to parks where traditional leashes may be cumbersome. Pet owners can tailor the collar's functionality to suit their pet's specific needs and their own preferences for monitoring and control.
Increasingly, leashless collars are designed to integrate with smart devices such as smartphones and tablets. This integration enables pet owners to receive real-time notifications, track historical data, and remotely control collar settings using dedicated apps or platforms. Overall, the market for these collars is driven by a combination of pet safety concerns, technological advancements, convenience factors, customization options, and the growing popularity of smart devices in pet care. Manufacturers are constantly looking for innovation within this field. The Leashless Collar is versatile and offers multiple functionalities and a paired smartphone app that helps keep beloved pets safe outdoors without inhibiting their freedom.
Bradley and Jacob filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Leashless Collar product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Leashless Collar can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com
