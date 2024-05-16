InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Unique Brassiere that Creates a Braless, Naturally Lifted Look
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Deidre M. of Killeen, Texas is the inventor of an improved, comfortable brassiere with a deep plunge for the wearer to maintain a braless but naturally lifted look. The bra supports both breasts from the side and underneath to allow full exposure of both breasts while maintaining support. Firm, padded cups support approximately 50-60% of the breast from the underside while providing shape along the side of the breast.
A removable piece that could be placed in the woman's cleavage to provide separation of the two breasts would be made of a softer more pliable material so that the woman can choose the amount of separation she desires based on her attire. This separator would be attached by folding it over the area that connects the bra cups together. The separator's fold would remain secure in place by using an eye and hook closure. The breastfeeding consumer can take advantage of this design by purchasing absorbent, disposable padding that could be sold separately. Overall, the brassiere offers functionality for breastfeeding women without having to remove the lining that typically covers the breast with standard bras.
The market for bras is substantial and diverse, reflecting the wide range of consumer preferences, body types, and fashion trends. One of the significant aspects of the bra market is catering to a wide range of sizes, styles, and utilitarian needs. Brands and manufacturers recognize the importance of inclusivity, offering bras in various cup sizes, band sizes, and styles to accommodate different body shapes and needs. Women who want to opt into a braless look may have trouble finding an appropriate bra to maintain support.
While there are bras designed to give the appearance of being "braless" while still providing some support, coverage, or shaping, these types of bras can be uncomfortable and ineffective at pulling off a desired look. They are often referred to as "invisible bras," "backless bras," "strapless bras," or "adhesive bras,” designed to be worn with outfits that require a braless look while providing some level of support and coverage. Manufacturers are constantly looking for innovation in the brassiere market.
Deidre filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers, distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation, or any entity interested in purchasing the rights to the patent once approved.
Interested companies can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, and/or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
