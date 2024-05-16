S&P Capital Partners, Ltd. acquires Inkwell Emergency Response, LLC.
S&P Capital Partners announced its acquisition of Inkwell Emergency Response, a fire & water disaster restoration company generating revenue in 18 U.S. states.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- S&P Capital Partners, Ltd. announced its recent acquisition of Inkwell Emergency Response, LLC., a fire and water disaster restoration and mold remediation company currently generating revenue in eighteen U.S. states. “The Inkwell Emergency Response organizational chart is loaded with exceptional people, and we appreciate the team’s focus on long term development and serving their clients well,” said the partnership team at S&P, “all while building trustworthy and deep-rooted relationships with their vendors, suppliers, and subcontractors. You’ll want to keep an eye on this group.”
S&P Capital Partners, Ltd. offer investment banking services to privately held businesses and business owners across the United States. S&P delivers efficient, trustworthy, and expert M&A services to businesses in the lower middle market ranging from $5m - $150m in enterprise value. With offices in Charlotte, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee, the investment banking professionals at S&P Capital Partners successfully bridge the gap between main street SBA business brokerage concerns with limited access to M&A and non-government underwritten capital markets, and the institutional investment banking firms who acquire businesses in the upper middle market.
S&P Capital Partners, Ltd. is an independent boutique business advisory firm with 40 years of M&A transaction experience and nearly 100 years of business operational experience. Creating growth opportunities and profitable exits for our clients is our priority.
For more information about S&P Capital Partners and our suite of services, please visit www.sandp.capital. We look forward to the opportunity to serve you.
Josh Stamey
S&P Capital Partners
jstamey@sandp.capital
+1 704-269-8100
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn