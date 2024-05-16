Box packed to support survivors of suicide. [Photo provided]
Press release from the Humboldt Area Foundation:
Everyone is invited to the Southern Humboldt Family Resource Center, 344 Humboldt Ave. in Redway on Friday June 17 from 4-7 p.m. to help assemble “We Care” boxes for survivors of suicide loss. These support kits include soothing items such as tea, candles and words of encouragement for families who have lost loved ones to suicide. The event is free and food will be provided.
SoHum “We Care” Event for Survivors of Suicide Loss Friday 5/17
