16 May 2024

Turkmenistan - Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation: strengthening and expanding fruitful cooperation

On May 15, 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left on a working visit to the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation.

These days, the International Economic Forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum” is being held in Kazan for the 15th time, to which the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is invited as an honored guest. One can recall that in 2022, Arkadag in this capacity took part in the XIII Forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum”.

Upon arrival at the Gabdulla Tukay International Airport in Kazan, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was cordially welcomed by the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov and other officials .

From the airport, the joint motorcade of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan proceeded to the Kazan Kremlin. The official residence of the head of Tatarstan is located on the territory of this historical and architectural complex.

Here, upon arrival, Arkadag and the head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation talked over a traditional cup of tea, noting with satisfaction the high level and positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation, cemented by strong ties of friendship and having diverse potential.

Then there was a meeting between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, which was held with the participation of members of the delegations of both sides.

Once again welcoming Arkadag, the head of Tatarstan thanked the distinguished guest for accepting the invitation to visit Kazan to participate in the International Economic Forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024” and in the meeting of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia - Islamic World”, which acts as a unifying international public platform.

Thanking for the warm welcome and hospitality, Arkadag noted that he was very glad to meet with the head of Tatarstan in Kazan, and also conveyed warm words of greeting from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. As the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty said, here we always feel special respect, sincere and warm attitude from the fraternal Tatar people.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to take part in the International Economic Forum “Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024” and in the annual meeting of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia - Islamic World”, the National Leader of the Turkmen people wished the success of all planned events.

Speaking about this, Arkadag expressed his conviction that the current visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan and upcoming meetings at various venues will make a significant contribution to the expansion of bilateral cooperation, which is an important component of our country’s constructive partnership with the Russian Federation.

Taking this opportunity, the National Leader of the Turkmen people confirmed the intention of Turkmenistan to continue to strengthen and expand multifaceted cooperation with Tatarstan within the framework of a strategic partnership with the Russian Federation.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation expressed confidence that traditionally friendly bilateral relations will continue to develop dynamically, acquiring new specific content.

The working visit of Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation continues.