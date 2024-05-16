Joannie Jo Berger Bomar: A Blessing

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Joannie Jo Berger Bomar

Transition to life on 03/30/1951 Transition to death 04/18/2024

On a beautiful March day Joannie became the blessing of John and Jean Walker in the city of Eureka in 1951. Joannie was the middle sibling of three children born to John and Jean Walker. Joannie loved adventure. She enjoyed many ski trips and vacations with family and her host of friends. Each of her friends can tell stories about the many fun adventures they had with Joannie. Joannie was a proud enrolled member of the Cher-Ae Heights Indian Community of the Trinidad Rancheria. Joannie met and Married Frank Berger. They were married for many years and out of that union she had two wonderful children Jay and Mike Berger. When her first marriage ended Joannie was blessed to find love again with Ken Bomar who was the love of her life, they shared many wonderful moments together until his death. Joannie had a long battle with her health. She fought bravely until she was ready to be at peace with her Creator. Joannie transitioned to be with the Creator on April 18th 2024 at 5:30 AM. She was surrounded by family and friends who all came to help send her off. Joannie is survived by her Loving mother Jean Walker, first husband Frank Berger, her grandchildren Hailey and Hunter Ervin, Damien, Kyle, and Tyren Berger. Her great-granddaughter Charlee Jo and a host of Tribal family and friends. Joannie was proceeded in death by her husband Ken Bomar, both of her children, daughter Jay and son Michael Berger, her father John Walker, her sisters Vicki and Terri Walker, her bothers Johnny and Larry Walker. Joannie loved to be on the Klamath River at her family cabin. She had such wonderful family memories that were made there. Joannie requested that wonderful place to be where she would be laid to rest with her husband, her children, and her brother. The family would like to thank Ayres family cremation for handling all arrangements. Special thanks to all her nurses and doctors that gave her such compassionate care over the years, and thank you to Broadway medical for your assistance so she could spend her last day at home surrounded by those that loved her most.

A limb has fallen from the family tree

Grieve not for me

Remember the best times

The laughter, the song

The good life I lived

While I was strong

Keep smiling and surely

The sun will shine through

So keep up your chin

Until the day comes

We’re together again….

We will be celebrating Joannie’s life on June 2nd 2024 from 11 AM to 2:00 PM at The Sunset Bar and Grill 27 Scenic Dr, Trinidad, CA 95570 please RSVP with Mimi Aubrey if you are attending by calling 707-572-9402. In remembrance of Joannie and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Joannie’s name to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Kidney Fund. Thank you