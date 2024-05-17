Casa di Langa in Northern Italy’s Piedmont Region Awarded Green Globe Certification
Casa di Langa is Green Globe certified, a testament to the commitment to sustainability practices by the resort in Alta Langa, Italy.
Casa di Langa was born from a dream of a better future, where people interact with nature without damaging it, where the heart of everything starts from the idea of respecting the environment.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casa di Langa is officially Green Globe certified, a goal achieved in just over three years which is a testament to the passion and diligent commitment to sustainability practices by the resort in Alta Langa, Italy.
— Eva Codina Candelich, Manager
Established more than thirty years ago, Green Globe represents the world's leading certification for the sustainable management of international travel and tourism. The Green Globe standard for sustainable tourism was created over decades of research and development and is the original one on which all tourism eco-labels are based.
“This is why we are really proud of this certification", says Eva Codina Candelich, Manager of the resort. “Because Casa di Langa was born from a dream of a better future, where people interact with nature without damaging it, where the heart of everything starts from the idea of respecting the environment around us.”
Casa di Langa's sustainable measures have required great attention and sizeable investments, starting with the installation of both solar and photovoltaic panels and a geothermal system. These systems allow an energy autonomy of almost 50% for the operations of the entire property. Casa di Langa’s mission is based on a deep respect for nature and forward planning for a sustainable future with a commitment to eliminate CO² emissions and the use of 100% recycled water for irrigation across the expansive 42 hectares of land the property is situated on.
The biodynamic-regenerative garden at the resort is irrigated with recycled rainwater. Here almost 3,000 sqm is cultivated with vegetables and greens, such as seasonal asparagus of different varieties, pallets of strawberries, peas, snow peas and broad beans, onions and garlic of ancient varieties and a space for artichokes. The vegetable garden and greenhouse provide fresh produce for three areas within the Casa di Langa estate. In addition to the Fàula restaurant, the Sorì Cocktail Bar uses herbs and flowers for its crafted infusions, and the Spa, for the creation of flavored waters and infusions for bespoke wellness treatments.
The garden currently caters for around half of the restaurant's fruit and vegetable needs, but production is being geared towards achieving complete self-sufficiency in the near future with all vegetables grown onsite. In addition, organic fertilizers are used to ensure gardening practices are environmentally friendly and in harmony with nature.
Minimizing environmental impacts is a fundamental approach for both management and staff at Casa di Langa. The resort’s goal is to eliminate single use plastic from all its operations and the Fàula kitchen itself is almost plastic free. Furthermore, detergents used are from the ECOLAB brand packaged in recyclable bottles.
“Our vision is to pay a great deal of attention to small details, which in combination, are aimed at protecting the air and the places in which we work and in which our guests experience the Alta Langa. For us, it is very important to create an environment in which nature, the trees, flowers and plants that surround us are protected. This is why at Casa di Langa, we carry out regenerative care of the green surroundings, to keep our ecosystems healthy and clean. Our sustainable agriculture, combined with regenerative practices, allows us to help the entire natural ecosystem that lives at Casa di Langa, starting from the precious pollinators such as bees and butterflies,” concluded Eva Codina.
