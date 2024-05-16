Do Your Order: Transforming Small Businesses with Advanced Self-Ordering Kiosks, Making Advanced Technology Accessible
Our self-ordering kiosks and QR code systems are not just about technology for the sake of technology. They're about creating a more efficient, enjoyable, and economically viable future for dining”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do Your Order, a leader in innovative restaurant technology, is reshaping the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry with its state-of-the-art self-ordering kiosks. Designed to significantly enhance the dining experience, these kiosks are helping restaurants across the globe optimize operations, increase revenue, and provide a seamless customer experience.
The rise of Do Your Order's self-ordering kiosks marks a pivotal shift in the restaurant industry, addressing critical operational challenges while boosting profitability and efficiency. As noted by the National Retail Federation, these kiosks play a crucial role in reducing missed sales opportunities, especially during peak hours, by keeping customers engaged and reducing perceived wait times. This is supported by data from major players like McDonald’s, which have seen a 20% increase in average order size and a 30% rise in order value, thanks to the kiosk’s effective upselling capabilities.
In addition to traditional kiosks, Do Your Order has embraced QR code ordering systems, offering a cost-effective and hygienic solution that aligns with the needs of the post-pandemic consumer. These systems reduce the need for physical interaction and allow for quick and easy menu access, further enhancing customer satisfaction and the ability to pay with Google Pay or Apple Pay.
"Our self-ordering kiosks and QR code systems are not just about technology for the sake of technology. They're about creating a more efficient, enjoyable, and economically viable future for dining," said Ryccardo D’ Alessio, CEO of Do Your Order. "We’re committed to continuously evolving and adapting our solutions to meet the diverse needs of restaurants from fast casual to fine dining, ensuring every establishment can provide an exceptional dining experience."
Do Your Order's technologies are designed with flexibility in mind, making them suitable for a wide array of restaurant types. Whether it’s a bustling fast food outlet or an upscale dining venue, Do Your Order provides tailored solutions that streamline ordering processes, enhance customer interactions, and improve overall service delivery.
Enhanced Accessibility for Smaller Establishments
Recognizing the financial constraints often faced by smaller restaurants, Do Your Order has made this advanced technology affordable and accessible. The self-ordering kiosk solution enables customers to order from iPads equipped with Do Your Order's app, provide their table number, and pay on the spot using a SumUp Air credit card terminal. Plans to integrate more payment providers are in the works, expanding the flexibility and reach of this technology. Additionally, similar to models seen in larger chains, customers can choose their seating while waiting for staff to deliver their order, enhancing the dining experience.
About Do Your Order:
Do Your Order is a leading provider of integrated technological solutions for the restaurant industry, dedicated to enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience through innovative digital ordering systems. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Do Your Order supports a broad spectrum of clients in embracing the digital transformation of the restaurant experience.
