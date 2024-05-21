ExV's Karen Gamba Announces Launch of Exclusive Private Event Service

Karen Gamba with Venue Manager, Amy Braund at recent ExV Connect event at the Bingham Riverhouse in Richmond, UK. Curated Menu at an ExV Connect Event. Exclusive ExV client holiday event in New York City. Karen Gamba with Masterchef winner, Chef Steven Edwards at ExV Connect private dinner. ExV Corporate Fundraiser for client.

Karen Gamba of ExV is thrilled to announce the launch of ExV Events and ExV Connect, marking a bold leap forward in personalized event experiences.

ExV creates impactful interactions through curated, highly exclusive private events. By bringing together a hand-selected group of executives, we grow genuine interactions that lead to opportunities.” — Karen Gamba, Client Development Director at ExV Events

HONG KONG, HONG KONG S.A.R., May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Gamba, CEO of ExV Agency, is proud to announce the launch of ExV Events and ExV Connect, marking a bold leap forward in personalized event experiences for corporate and social clients. This innovative expansion, led by industry veterans Karen Gamba and Frank Carlisi, is set to transform the events landscape through unparalleled creativity, targeted networking, and a steadfast commitment to fostering authentic connections.

ExV Connect specializes in exclusive, private dinner events that create organic connections with target audiences. These meticulously curated gatherings foster relationships that naturally lead to new business opportunities, without the pressure of a hard sell. Each event is thoughtfully packaged with a series of PR opportunities to enhance visibility and to continue conversations, long after the event has ended.

Karen Gamba, a dynamic and forward-thinking leader, has taken on the role of Director of Client Development at ExV Events. Her unwavering dedication to personal branding and cultivating genuine connections has positioned her as a visionary in the industry. Karen's innovative approach to campaigns for individuals and businesses is reshaping the landscape of PR and elevated event production.

Drawing from her extensive studies in BRIC economics, journalism, and creative writing, Karen possesses a global perspective that enriches her strategic insights. This nuanced understanding of international markets sets her apart, enabling her to navigate complexities with finesse. Karen is a staunch advocate for inclusive storytelling, creating platforms that allow individuals from diverse industries to share their experiences with wider audiences.

In Karen's philosophy, the foundation of success in any business lies in personal branding and the cultivation of authentic relationships. She believes that leading with value and forging genuine connections initiates a ripple effect of positive impact that endures over time. Her conviction in the power of learning from one another underscores the importance of fostering diverse and inclusive environments.

Currently, Karen is at the forefront of ExV's expansion into the Asian market, spearheading initiatives focused on networking practices, media engagement, personal branding training, and exclusive event production. Her mission extends beyond business success to uplifting individuals through sustainable entrepreneurship and empowering communities. A testament to this commitment is her role as the co-founder of Women Building Women, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing career mentorship for women in marginalized communities. Through her multifaceted leadership, Karen Gamba is shaping the future of ExV while leaving an indelible mark on professional empowerment and community support.

Karen’s unique ability to grow organic relationships and bring individuals together has significantly contributed to the success of ExV Connect. “Bringing a group of people together for an event is easy. Bringing the right people together, who have chemistry and will naturally start conversations and build trust, takes a unique approach. It has always been something I excel at, and it has served us well at ExV,” adds Karen.

In a tech-driven world, ExV is dedicated to reviving the power of human connection. ExV's global team of experts creates tailored experiences for business and social events. This focus on "genuine human connections" and "socializing and networking comfortably" responds to the evolving needs of the market and a growing emphasis on AI and technology. ExV Events and ExV Connect are cutting-edge initiatives designed to transcend traditional networking paradigms, offering premium events that forge meaningful connections with target audiences.

"I am meeting more senior business executives who are inherently introverted, especially in business circles. Many find it hard to grow trustworthy new professional relationships comfortably as they ascend corporate ladders. ExV Connect was designed to unite people in smaller groups in a 'no hard sell' environment where like-minded executives can enjoy award-winning meals, share ideas, and get to know each other. ExV Connect has been incredibly successful, and we are excited to continue to get our clients in front of their target audiences without pressure. It is simply an opportunity to build business relationships organically," adds Karen Gamba. Each event is curated to foster organic relationships and offer a platform for participants to connect with peers or target clients on a deeper level. Moreover, ExV Connect includes a suite of PR opportunities, enhancing visibility and extending the reach of attendees.

Karen underscores ExV Connect's mission: "We create impactful business connections through carefully curated, highly exclusive private events. By bringing together hand-selected executives from across the globe, we facilitate genuine interactions that lead to meaningful opportunities."

ExV's commitment to excellence extends beyond its networking events. The award-winning agency has established long-standing partnerships with global conferences produced by Kisaco Research, the World Law Alliance, the Asian Real Estate Association, and more. These collaborations provide unparalleled opportunities for ExV's select clientele, offering high-profile global thought leadership and speaking engagements.

ExV recently hosted a private networking dinner at the acclaimed Bingham Riverhouse in Richmond, UK, marking the official launch of ExV Events and ExV Connect. The event served as a celebratory culmination of the World Business Festival, a two-day conference held in London in April. The hand-selected guests were treated to a special menu and wine pairing, prepared by Masterchef winner, Chef Steven Edwards.

With over 20 years of strategic business and client development experience, Karen Gamba is poised to redefine the events landscape with her innovative approach and unwavering dedication to creating unforgettable experiences and building relationships. In an increasingly tech-driven world, ExV Events aims to revive the power of human connection, offering tailored experiences for business and social clients. Karen has initiated more than USD$450 million in new business investments and partnerships through curated, private events, like ExV Connect, since 2018.

For media inquiries or to book Karen to speak at your next event, email: info@exv-events.com.

ExV Events and ExV Connect are divisions of the ExV Agency conglomerate. Book a consultation with us for your next event.

Contact us at: info@exv-agency.com to receive a copy of the ExV Connect event info book.

