Music Business Association Names 2024 Bizzy Award Winners
Winners in all nine categories were crowned during the Music Biz 2024 Bizzy Awards Dinner on May 15NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Music Business Association announced the winners of this year’s Bizzy Awards during last evening’s third annual Bizzy Awards Dinner, hosted by Gina Miller, SVP & GM of MNRK Music Group, at the JW Marriott Nashville during the Music Biz 2024 conference. Full-size photos of all award winners are available here, with all photo credits going to Jason Mallory, Event Coverage Nashville.
This year marks the third time that nominations for the Association’s awards program were crowd-sourced, allowing the global music business at large to recognize their companies and peers who are making a difference in improving the global industry.
The 2024 Bizzy Award winners are as follows:
● Frontline Innovator Award: Electric Fetus, Minneapolis, MN
For a retail store who showed exceptional inventiveness and ingenuity in their practices during the past year in their interactions with consumers.
● Music Business Educator of the Year Award: Larry Miller, NYU Steinhardt Music Business Program, New York University
Celebrates a music business educator who inspires students to enter the music business.
● Leading Light Award: Andreea Gleeson, TuneCore
For a company or executive that has supported their staff via internal initiatives aimed at improving mental health & well-being and work/life balance.
● Presidential Award for Outstanding Executive Achievement: Cameo Carlson, mtheory
● Marketing Superstar Award: De La Soul, A.O.I. LLC, distributed by Chrysalis Records & Reservoir
For a marketing campaign that was innovative and thought provoking. Candidates can be from any sector of the industry, and campaigns can be physical or virtual.
● Maestro of Metadata Award: Dae Bogan, Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC)
For a company or executive who has made a significant impact in the area of data processing, credit clarification, streamlining or otherwise promoting clean data and best practices.
● Impact Award for Technological Excellence: The Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC)
● #NEXTGEN_NOW One to Watch Award: Jorge Brea, Symphonic
For an executive under 40 whose work (professional and/or volunteer) has been exceptional, innovative, and stands out as a contribution to the industry.
● Agent of Change Award: Keychange U.S.
For a company that exemplifies a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in their hiring practices, executive development, and promotion structure.
About Music Biz 2024
Music Biz 2024 takes place May 13-16, 2024 at the JW Marriott Nashville. This marks the 10th year the Music Business Association has hosted its flagship four-day conference in Nashville, bringing together more than 2,100 global music professionals for industry-defining conversations and connections to help shape the future of the music business and best serve the needs of all music professionals. Visit http://musicbiz2024.com for an up-to-date conference agenda, event registration & lodging information, and more.
About The Music Business Association
The Music Business Association is a not-for-profit membership organization that advances, promotes and invests in the future of the music business by providing a trusted forum where ideas and cooperation flourish. Through events, education and engagement, the Association brings together the full breadth of the industry for unparalleled access to networking, resources and thought leadership. For more information, visit http://musicbiz.org.
Music Biz Media Contact
Nicole Hennessey, Vice President — nicole.hennessey@musicbiz.org
Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications — laurie@jaybirdcom.com
Laurie Jakobsen
Jaybird Communications
+1 917-697-2274
email us here