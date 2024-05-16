Colonial Beach, Stanardsville and Pratts, VA Real Estate Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that bidding will begin to close on properties located in Colonial Beach (Westmoreland), Stanardsville (Greene) and Pratts (Madison) on Thursday, May 23.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that bidding will begin to close on properties located in Colonial Beach (Westmoreland County), Stanardsville (Greene County) and Pratts (Madison County) on Thursday, May 23 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“These three properties located across Virginia await new owners,” said Nicholls. “Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet your current or future needs. Make plans now to bid and buy and make them yours.”
The auction’s date, addresses and highlights follow below.
Date – Thursday, May 23, 2024 - On-line only bidding begins to close at 11 AM EDT
- 214 Santa Anita Dr., Colonial Beach, VA 22443 (Westmoreland County)
• 3 BR/2 BA mobile home on .28 +/- acre Westmoreland Shores lot -- Golf cart community.
• Located only .5 mile from Monroe Creek leading into the Potomac River, 4 miles from Colonial Beach pier, 4.5 miles from Rt. 205, 5 miles from Rt. 3, 12 miles from Rt. 301, 14 miles from downtown King George & NSWC Dahlgren, 16 miles from bridge into Maryland, and a short drive from Fredericksburg, Richmond & The Northern Neck.
Date – Thursday, May 23, 2024 - On-line only bidding begins closing at 12 PM EDT
- 7600 Celt Rd., Stanardsville, VA 22973 (Greene County)
• 10.43 +/- acres in Greene County -- 40'x60' framed barn/building w/concrete floor, metal roof & wired for 200 amp service -- Scenic mountain views ideal for a home site.
• Located only 6.5 miles from Rt. 29, 8 miles from Ruckersville, 14 miles from Charlottesville, 20 miles from Madison and a short drive to Harrisonburg, Culpeper & Waynesboro.
Date – Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Live on-site auction event at 3 PM EDT
- 2331 Orange Rd., Pratts, VA 22731 (Madison County)
• Solid 3 BR/1 BA home on 7 +/- beautiful acres (approx. 50% open/pasture) in Madison County, VA -- Detached one bay garage/shop building -- Fenced front yard -- 780' +/- of Rt. 230 frontage.
• Located only 2 miles from Rt. 29, 4 miles from downtown Madison, 10 miles from Orange, 21 miles from Culpeper and a short drive to Charlottesville, Harrisonburg & Fredericksburg.
For more highlights and details, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
These real estate auctions are open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
# # #
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com