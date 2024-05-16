New Moffat County Schools Superintendent Brings Positive Change
Dr. Neal Will Inspire Students to Thrive
I strongly believe that all it takes is a few enthusiastic staff to change the trajectory of a student’s life, and I truly believe this is the team we have within MCSD.”CRAIG, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Moffat County School District Board of Education (BOE) has selected its new district leader. At the April Board meeting, the Board voted unanimously to offer Dr. Mathew Neal the district superintendent position. Dr. Neal will take the position in Craig, Colorado on July 1.
— Dr. Mathew Neal
“I am honored by the Moffat County Board’s confidence in my leadership and ability to steer the district into and through a new era of success and stability,” said Dr. Neal.
Dr. Neal will succeed interim superintendent Dr. Brad Meeks, who will continue to serve in the interim position until the end of June. Dr. Meeks took the position in January following the departure of Jill Hafey.
“The District’s mission is to educate and inspire students to thrive in an environment of change,” said Dr. Neal. “I share in their belief that children should be educated in a way that aligns with their learning strengths and passions. All students can learn; we only have to provide the right mix of ingredients.”
Dr. Neal has a knack for creating new branding and identity strategies for districts he serves.
“I believe that every person in the room supports how students learn. From the bus driver to the custodian to the teacher, we all are here for one purpose,” Dr. Neal said. “And that belief goes hand in hand with the District’s view that students, staff, families, and the community all play vital roles in the success and growth of the District.”
Dr. Neal is a seasoned school administrator and a northern Colorado native. He has taught and led public and private schools for over 25 years and has held Superintendent roles in national and international school settings. Recognized as an initiative-taking advocate for rural schools throughout Colorado, Dr. Neal has been appointed by the State of Colorado Board of Education to spearhead school reform and turnaround initiatives statewide.
“I strongly believe that all it takes is a few enthusiastic staff to change the trajectory of a student’s life, and I truly believe this is the team we have within MCSD,” said Dr. Neal.
ABOUT MOFFAT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT
MCSD is located primarily in Craig, Colorado, in the northwest corner of the state, and serves students and families throughout the county. The district mission is to educate and inspire students to thrive in an environment of change. MCSD Belief Statements: All students can learn; the district can provide multiple paths for students to demonstrate success; collaboration among all stakeholders fosters innovation; students, staff, families, and the community all play vital roles in the success and growth of MCSD. For more information, click here: https://www.moffatsd.org/en-US.
