ATP Launches Fifth Virtual EdTech and Computational Psychometrics Summit (ECPS) and Workshop
This year's Summit, titled "Transforming Psychometrics and Assessment Through Generative AI" is scheduled for June 3, 4 & 5 2024 - Registration is open
Participating in the 5th EdTech and Computational Psychometrics Summit is a valuable opportunity to contribute to the shaping of future educational tools and methodologies in the age of AI.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Test Publishers (ATP) is pleased to announce registration is open and the full program is online for the 2024 Ed Tech and Computational Psychometrics Summit (ECPS), a two-day virtual event taking place on June 4th and 5th, 2024 and with the option to add on a Pre-Conference Workshop on June 3rd.
The 2024 ECPS kicks off on June 3rd with a pre-summit workshop: "Automated Scoring and Feedback using Transformer Models" presented by Sue Lottridge, Chief Scientist of Natural Language Applications at Cambium Assessment. This workshop will delve into the use of transformer models in automated scoring engines, providing valuable insights into assessment practices. It will provide an overview of the architecture of these engines, describe the benefits and challenges in its development and use, present the promising and less promising results of this work, and recommendations around the skills and resources needed to build, deploy, and use these complex systems. The pre-summit workshop can be added to the ECPS registration.
Following the workshop, the Summit will commence on June 4th with an opening keynote presented by Yigal Rosen, Chief Academic Officer at BrainPOP. Titled "Unlocking Creativity in the Age of AI: Innovative Approaches to Assessment, Scoring, and Learning," this presentation will address the critical need for robust tools to foster creativity, a skill deemed essential in the era of generative AI. Developed through collaboration between The LEGO Foundation, OECD (PISA 2022), and BrainPOP, the keynote will introduce innovative assessment techniques, AI-powered scoring systems, and engaging learning-through-play activities aimed at nurturing creative thinking from early education through career development. The session will present empirical evidence and real-world examples to demonstrate the effectiveness of these approaches in assessing creativity and preparing individuals for the challenges and opportunities of the AI-driven future in education and the workforce.
ECPS will continue on June 5th with the day two keynote presented by Marten Roorda, a senior advisor at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The keynote "Is Tech Passing the Test? The Turbo Transformation of our Trade and Industry" explores the rapid technological advancements transforming the education and assessment sectors. Historically slow to change, the industry is now seeing automation through AI and large computational models, along with real-time analysis enabled by quantum, cloud, and edge computing. These technologies are revolutionizing teaching methods, required skills for future jobs, and causing significant market disruptions while fostering collaboration through integrated learning systems.
As ECPS celebrates its 5th anniversary, Alina von Davier shares, "Participating in the 5th edition of the EdTech and Computational Psychometrics at the Association of Test Publishers is a thrilling opportunity to be at the forefront of merging technology with educational assessment. It's an exhilarating chance to collaborate, innovate, and contribute to the shaping of future educational tools and methodologies in the age of AI."
G Harris, CEO of ATP, adds, "ECPS is a unique ATP event that showcases the combined power of next-generation technology, learning science, and psychometrics to advance digital-first education from K to career. The Summit is a must for educational technologists, policymakers, measurement scientists, and executives in the learning and assessment markets."
This year's Summit program is sponsored by Duolingo English Test. Registration is open and Sponsorships for ECPS are available online.
