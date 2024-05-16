Proven Media CEO Kim Prince Named a 2024 Leading Lady in Cannabis by National Publication mg Magazine
Proven Media CEO Kim Prince Named a 2024 Leading Lady in Cannabis by National Publication mg Magazine.
The leading PR firm’s CEO is listed among 16 other powerful women in top executive roles in the cannabis industry.
When I dove into the industry in 2014, I was lucky enough to be able to align myself with outstanding professionals who were paving the way.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proven Media, a leading cannabis marketing communication and public relations firm, today announced that CEO and founder, Kim Prince, has been named one of “2024 Leading Ladies of the Cannabis Industry” by mg Magazine.
— Kim Prince, Proven Media CEO and founder
Previously named a “2023 Notable Leader in Cannabis” by Green Market Report, Prince is the founder of Meet the Cannabis Press events and has been serving the industry’s top license holders, tech companies, and other ancillary businesses for 10 years.
A highly influential, market-leading national publication, mg Magazine has been a trusted resource for the cannabis industry since 2015. In its spotlight on women in cannabis leadership, published May 1, Prince is the only Arizona woman to make the list.
“When I dove into the industry in 2014, I was lucky enough to be able to align myself with outstanding professionals who were paving the way. The ride has been a good one, and I am excited about the future as national legalization looms,” Prince said.
Prince, who serves on the board of the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exhibition, founded Meet the Cannabis Press panel discussions which take place in major cities across the country including New York City, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Albuquerque. The informative series brings together top journalists to audiences to explore challenges in covering cannabis news.
Prince was named a “Most Powerful Women in Cannabis” by AZ Big Media. Her firm has been named one of the “Top 5 Most Powerful PR Firms” by the Observer, dubbed “Star Makers” by North Valley Magazine, and designated a Top PR Firm in the Phoenix Business Journal Book of Lists. The firm has worked with such notables as Mexican President Vicente Fox, RAW Rolling Papers, Tommy Chong and former NFL quarterback Jim McMahon.
For information, visit provenmedia.com.
About Proven Media
Proven Media, established in 2009, is a national marketing communications and public relations firm dedicated to privately owned and publicly traded cannabis companies. Named a Top 5 Most Powerful Cannabis PR Firm by the Observer, and one of the Top PR Companies by the Phoenix Business Journal’s “Book of Lists” among other accolades, the firm specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, strategic planning, press relations and media outreach. To learn more, visit provenmedia.com.
Sadie Thompson
Proven Media
+1 602-527-0794
email us here