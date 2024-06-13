APackaging Group (APG) Celebrates Successful Showcase at Luxe Pack New York 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG), a leader in private label cosmetics and cosmetic manufacturing, is excited to announce the overwhelming success of their participation at Luxe Pack New York 2024. The event, held at Booth E26, provided an outstanding platform for APG to unveil their latest packaging solutions, drawing considerable interest from industry experts and attendees alike.
Hannah Palese, Director of Communication, expressed her enthusiasm about the event, saying, "Luxe Pack New York was a remarkable opportunity for us to display our innovative designs and advanced materials. The interactions we had with attendees not only validated our efforts but also opened new avenues for collaboration. We are thrilled with the response and eager to explore these new partnerships."
APG's exhibit featured a range of cutting-edge packaging solutions tailored for the cosmetic and personal care industries, highlighting their commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly practices. The booth became a hub for engaging discussions, with many visitors expressing keen interest in APG's capabilities to support their brand growth through contract manufacturing.
Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has quickly become a trusted partner in the beauty and personal care sectors, serving prestigious clients such as P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. With an annual production capacity of over 600 million pieces and a competitive minimum order quantity of just 10,000 pieces, APG stands out as a robust, reliable provider in the global market.
As a women-owned business, APG prides itself on leading the way in sustainable and innovative packaging solutions within the cosmetics industry. Their presence at Luxe Pack New York 2024 has reinforced their position as an industry leader, ready to meet the dynamic needs of their clients.
For those interested in continuing the conversation or to explore collaboration opportunities, please visit APG’s website at https://apackaginggroup.com or email the team directly at sales@apackaginggroup.com. APG looks forward to welcoming you at future tradeshows and delivering exceptional packaging solutions that support your business needs.
