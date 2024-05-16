Famed Chef Pitmaster Tim McLaughlin Introduces Innovative BBQ of the Month Club
Life moves fast, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavor, says Chef Pitmaster Tim McLaughlin.”FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famed Chef-Pitmaster Tim McLaughlin is proud to announce an unparalleled experience for barbecue aficionados throughout the country...BBQ delivered to your door that has been prepared using authentic Central Texas-style, low-n-slow smoking techniques, infused with flavors from around the entire country and world. Along with his team of pitmasters and chefs at Crossbuck BBQ, McLaughlin will be going beyond traditional Texas BBQ to deliver an experience worthy of his Le Cordon Blue training.
— Tim McLaughlin, Chef-Pitmaster and owner of Crossbuck BBQ
Members who join Crossbuck’s BBQ of the Month Club will be delighted with a mix of traditional BBQ favorites along with monthly specials and seasonal items. McLaughlin will use his decades of experience as both a fine dining chef and a Texas pitmaster to deliver a BBQ experience that capitalizes on the popularity of authentic, Central Texas style smoking techniques along with flavors from all across America.
Best of all, this BBQ will be delivered right to one’s door in vacuum-sealed bags that truly lock in the flavor and smokiness of this incredible BBQ. Club members don’t need to find the 18+ hours required to properly buy, prepare, season and smoke meats. Instead, Club members will have McLaughlin’s BBQ, smoked on a Texas-sized, 5-ton, wood-fired smoker using logs of traditional post oak and pecan wood. “These smokers are the heart and soul of our operation and allow us to replicate the time-honored techniques that have made Central Texas BBQ legendary,” says McLaughlin.
For ultimate convenience, most items are packaged in 1-pound packs, shipped in ice-packed cartons and can be frozen for future meals. Simply pull the oven-safe, vacuum-sealed bag out of the freezer to thaw and then heat in the oven. Within an hour (a great time to prepare your side dishes) you can be enjoying great BBQ.
Each month, Crossbuck will ship restaurant favorites like its Texas style smoked brisket, signature Brisket CandyTM (Burnt Ends), and St. Louis Style Ribs reminiscent of McLaughlin’s hometown, as well as monthly and seasonal specials curated by McLaughlin and his team. Options are also available for shipments quarterly or every other month and can be cancelled at any time.
In addition to the BBQ of the Month Club subscription program, one can order Crossbuck BBQ’s standard items, and gift samplers are also available for sale through its online store without a subscription.
"Life moves fast, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavor," says Chef Pitmaster Tim McLaughlin. "With everything available online, you can experience a truly unique BBQ experience without the hassle. It's a game-changer for anyone who loves BBQ on their table."
