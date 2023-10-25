Famed Texas Pitmaster Now Shipping Texas Style Smoked Turkeys Nationwide
Thanksgiving never looked or tasted so good! Order your whole smoked turkey from Crossbuck BBQ today.
Simple and tasty define this Thanksgiving centerpiece
My goal is to offer the best mail order BBQ in the country. People all over this country love Texas style BBQ and I want to make it easy to for them to get it delivered.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether turkey was originally served at some historic meal between the pilgrims and the Wampanoag remains a question, there is little debate that turkey is the centerpiece of many a Thanksgiving dinner.
However, how one prepares this turkey has been changing over the decades. With the growth in grilling and smoking, more and more Americans are looking at smoking their holiday turkey this year. In fact, even the National Turkey Federation offers 10 Reasons to Smoke Your Holiday Turkey…with the number one reason being TASTE.
Unfortunately, smoking a turkey can take many hours and can really cut into family and football watching time. So, Crossbuck BBQ’s Chef-Pitmaster Tim McLaughlin and his team developed a menu of heat-and-serve, Texas style smoked meats for shipment throughout the United States.
“Given the small number of restaurants open in Dallas on Thanksgiving, there was a lot of demand for our smoked turkeys, hams and sides last year,” said Tim McLaughlin. “This year we are excited to sell our whole, Texas style smoked turkeys online for delivery throughout the US.”
Crossbuck BBQ’s whole smoked turkey is brined in a special celery extract and seasoned with a variety of spices to impart layers of flavor. It is then cooked low ‘n slow – Central Texas Style - in custom-built, wood fired smokers for about 4 to 5 hours. This is when Crossbuck’s smoky blend of post oak, hickory and fruit wood takes over to give the turkeys an undeniably smoky flavor in a turkey that remains juicy and tender.
For those longing for something a little different, Crossbuck BBQ offers authentic Central Texas style brisket online all year long as well as other smoked meats including Crossbuck’s signature Brisket CandyTM (Texas style burnt ends), turkey breasts, sausage, prime rib and Virginia style hams.
“My goal is to offer the best mail order BBQ in the country,” says Chef-Pitmaster Tim McLaughlin. “People all over this country love Texas style BBQ and I want to make it easy to for them to get it delivered.”
Crossbuck BBQ will be accepting orders for nationwide shipping until November 10 in order to ensure that all turkeys will be delivered by the Thanksgiving holiday. Visit the restaurant’s website to order Texas style smoked turkeys online.
