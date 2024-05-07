Pinnacle Technology Solutions Names Victor Martino as Executive Vice President of Services and Strategy

Submit Release
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinnacle Technology Solutions, a leading U.S. Hybrid IT Solutions Provider selling infrastructure, software solutions, managed services, and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Martino as the Executive Vice President of Services and Strategy. In this role, Martino will be part of the executive team responsible for driving the company's service offerings, leading engineering teams and developed strategic initiatives to further enhance Pinnacle's position in the market.

Martino brings over two decades of experience in the technology industry, with a proven track record of driving growth and delivering exceptional results. His extensive background in developing and executing strategic plans, as well as his deep understanding of technology trends and customer needs, will be instrumental in advancing Pinnacle's service portfolio and overall business objectives.

We are thrilled to welcome Victor to the Pinnacle team," said Charles Reynolds, CEO of Pinnacle Technology Solutions. "His wealth of experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our portfolio companies and service offerings to better serve our clients.”

Prior to joining Pinnacle, Martino held various leadership positions at leading technology firms, where he successfully led teams in delivering high-value solutions to clients across diverse industries. His expertise in aligning business strategies with customer needs has consistently driven growth and fostered long-term partnerships.

"I am excited to join Pinnacle Technology Solutions during this pivotal time in the company's growth journey," said Martino. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Pinnacle to further elevate our service offerings and vendor partnerships to drive value for our clients."
Martino holds a Bachelor's of Science in Engineering from University of Puerto Rico.

Pinnacle Technology Solutions is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge solutions that drive growth and success. With a relentless focus on customer satisfaction and service excellence, Pinnacle delivers curated and tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of its clients across diverse industries.

