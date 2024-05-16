Three Egnyte Leaders Recognized on CRN’s 2024 Women of the Channel List
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF., UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Egnyte, the secure platform for content collaboration and governance, today announced CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Johnna Bowley, Vice President of Global Partner Sales; Jo Enders, Director of Partner GTM and Enablement; and Kim Salvatore, Director of Partner Sales, to the Women of the Channel list for 2024.
Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to using their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women leaders for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.
As Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Johnna Bowley, has led the expansion and transformation of Egnyte’s partner sales organization and championed Egnyte’s partner go-to-market strategy to address critical market demands, focusing on areas such as Content Aware Security, CMMC Compliance, and sector-specific requirements that align with Egnyte’s latest innovations.
To build technical proficiency across Egnyte channel partners, Jo Enders led the introduction of the Egnyte Partner Academy and the Egnyte Technical Professional (ETP) certification. More than 100 partner SEs have achieved certification so far, increasing their technical knowledge and enabling them to more effectively utilize Egnyte's new technologies to secure additional business. As an accomplished channel sales leader, Kim Salvatore has built and developed her team at Egnyte with a renewed focus on building invested relationships and providing the necessary support to partners for their successful delivery of Egnyte as a managed service.
“It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. “Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel.”
The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Egnyte
Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Follow The Channel Company: X and LinkedIn
© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.
The Channel Company Contact:
Kristin DaSilva
The Channel Company
kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com
Public Relations Team
Egnyte
