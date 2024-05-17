FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES SOCIAL DRAMA FEATURE “GLOBAL HARMONY” FOR 2025 RELEASE

As part of the Marché du Film at Cannes, Freestyle Digital Media has acquired VOD rights to the social drama GLOBAL HARMONY, which will be available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, in early 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the Marché du Film at Cannes, Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights – from Glenn Kendrick Ackermann’s V International Media -- to the social drama feature film GLOBAL HARMONY, which will be available to rent/own on all digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, in early 2025.

GLOBAL HARMONY tells the story of Richard Foster, a wealthy, award-winning journalist, who leaves behind his family’s business empire to create the Global Harmony Foundation, putting his inherited wealth into a new life’s mission: to promote equality, justice, and global unification. Richard, his wife, and the daughter they adopted after Richard found her mother in a difficult circumstance, move to the small Italian island of Lampedusa, historically known for receiving refugee children from poor nations. However, as Richard and his team prepare for a massive global conference, a crime ring is planning to thwart their plans. A social drama filled with suspense, heart, and a genuine social message, GLOBAL HARMONY moves audiences and makes them think.

Directed by Fabio Massa and written by Fabio Massa and Diego Olivares, GLOBAL HARMONY was produced by Matthew Stegemiller, Fabio Massa, and Rocco Buongiorno. GLOBAL HARMONY features an ensemble cast including Morgan David Jones (MOLLY’S GAME), Rasha Bilal (HARD BROKEN), Maria Garza Cucinotta (IL POSTINO/THE POSTMAN), Tomas Arana (GLADIATOR, THE HUNT FOR RED OCTOBER, THE BODYGUARD, THE BOURNE SUPREMACY), Randall Paul (EYES WIDE SHUT), Fabio Massa (MAI PER SEMPRE), Denny Mendez (TRADING PAINT), and Enrico Lo Verso (HANNIBAL).

“Making GLOBAL HARMONY has been an incredibly important personal, as well as professional experience for me, and working with actors from many different nationalities and cultures provided me the literal world of inspiration I needed to create this movie,” said filmmaker Fabio Massa. “Having this opportunity to direct and embrace GLOBAL HARMONY, a film that brings awareness to the very important social issues of illegal child trafficking and humanities need for substantially increase global cooperation, and to do so in such an enchanting and historically important southern Italian Mediterranean island called Lampedusa, is an experience I will cherish for the rest of my life. I am truly excited and proud of our new collaboration with Freestyle Digital Media, who will bring GLOBAL HARMONY and its critically important social message to North American viewers early next year.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire North American VOD rights to GLOBAL HARMONY with Glenn Kendrick Ackermann -- who represents worldwide rights through his company V International Media -- on behalf of the filmmakers at the Marché du Film at Cannes, which is currently underway.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi- platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

