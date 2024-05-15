Submit Release
Enterprise Digital Advisory Forum

The EDAF brings together representatives of indigenous enterprise of all sizes, multi-national enterprises, and experts in digital technologies and their adoption by enterprise. The forum provides a focused body for government to hear the views and perspectives of enterprise and experts.

Enterprise Digital Advisory Forum

