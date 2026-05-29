The Office of Public Works Celebrates Poetry Day Ireland 2026 at Sligo Abbey
- Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran welcomes celebration of Poetry Day Ireland at Sligo Abbey
- New Yeats Society Sligo Poet in Residence recites poem at Sligo Abbey which is being shared on line to audiences at home and abroad.
The Office of Public Works (OPW), in collaboration with Yeats Society Sligo is proud to mark Poetry Day Ireland 2026 with a special poetry reading at the historic Sligo Abbey.
Newly appointed Poet in Residence at Yeats Society Sligo, Annemarie Ní Churreáin, has recited a poem by WB Yeats at Sligo Abbey as part of this year’s celebrations. The poetry reading is being shared online allowing audiences across Ireland and beyond to experience and celebrate Poetry Day Ireland 2026.
Annemarie is originally from the Donegal Gaeltacht also recited some of her own poetry in Irish for the occasion.
The 2026 theme is “Home” and this event highlights the connection between Ireland’s cultural heritage and its living literary tradition.
Maintained by the OPW, Sligo Abbey dates back to the 13th century and remains deeply embedded in the literary imagination, having inspired Yeats himself, including it in his short story The Curse of the Fire and the Shadows.
Poetry Day Ireland, organised annually by Poetry Ireland, is a nationwide celebration of poetry that invites people across the island to read, write, and share poetry in all its forms.
Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran, Minister of State, Office of Public Works said: “Sligo Abbey is a remarkable part of Ireland’s national heritage, and the OPW is committed to ensuring that sites like this remain vibrant spaces for cultural engagement. Celebrating Poetry Day Ireland here, in collaboration with Yeats Society Sligo, is a wonderful example of how our historic places continue to inspire creativity and connection today.”
Susan O’Keeffe, Director, Yeats Society Sligo said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with The Office of Public Works to bring together our built heritage and our spoken word heritage for Poetry Day Ireland. And to do so in Sligo Abbey, a place that was very special to William Butler Yeats, with our talented new Poet in Residence Annmarie Ni Chuirreáin, is a bonus.”
For further information, please contact pressoffice@opw.ie
Please click the You Tube Link to view the poem.
OPW spokespersons are available for interview upon request. Please contact pressoffice@opw.ie for more information and to arrange an interview.
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NOTES:
About the Office of Public Works (OPW)
The OPW manages and conserves Ireland’s most significant heritage sites, including Sligo Abbey, ensuring public access while preserving their historical and cultural importance.
About Sligo Abbey
Located on Abbey Street in Sligo town, Sligo Abbey is a 13th-century Dominican friary now in ruins. It is closely associated with the life and works of W.B. Yeats and remains a key cultural landmark in the region.
About Yeats Society Sligo
Founded in 1958, the Yeats Society Sligo promotes the life and work of W.B. Yeats through a year-round programme of events, including the internationally renowned Yeats International Summer School.
About Poetry Day Ireland
Poetry Day Ireland is an annual, all-island celebration of poetry organised by Poetry Ireland. It encourages participation from individuals, schools, and organisations nationwide.
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