The Office of Public Works Celebrates Poetry Day Ireland 2026 at Sligo Abbey

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran welcomes celebration of Poetry Day Ireland at Sligo Abbey

New Yeats Society Sligo Poet in Residence recites poem at Sligo Abbey which is being shared on line to audiences at home and abroad.

The Office of Public Works (OPW), in collaboration with Yeats Society Sligo is proud to mark Poetry Day Ireland 2026 with a special poetry reading at the historic Sligo Abbey.

Newly appointed Poet in Residence at Yeats Society Sligo, Annemarie Ní Churreáin, has recited a poem by WB Yeats at Sligo Abbey as part of this year’s celebrations. The poetry reading is being shared online allowing audiences across Ireland and beyond to experience and celebrate Poetry Day Ireland 2026.

Annemarie is originally from the Donegal Gaeltacht also recited some of her own poetry in Irish for the occasion.

The 2026 theme is “Home” and this event highlights the connection between Ireland’s cultural heritage and its living literary tradition.

Maintained by the OPW, Sligo Abbey dates back to the 13th century and remains deeply embedded in the literary imagination, having inspired Yeats himself, including it in his short story The Curse of the Fire and the Shadows.

Poetry Day Ireland, organised annually by Poetry Ireland, is a nationwide celebration of poetry that invites people across the island to read, write, and share poetry in all its forms.