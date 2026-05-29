Minister Colm Brophy announces removal of appeals for certain short stay visa refusals

Minister of State for Migration at the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration Colm Brophy, has today announced the removal of the right of appeal for certain short stay (type C) visa refusals. Under this change, applicants who are refused a short stay visa will no longer be able to appeal this decision. The measure will apply to all short stay (C) visas, with the exception of applications made by third-country nationals who fall within the scope of the EU Free Movement Directive. The right of appeal will continue to apply to all long stay (type D) visa refusals. This includes all family categories (except visit family), employment visa applications and long-term study visas. The appeals process for these visas remains unchanged. Minister Brophy said:

“In many cases, short stay visas are for a specific trip – a holiday, a family visit, or an event – and by the time the appeal is decided, that opportunity has often passed. This change is about being practical and making better use of our resources. Instead of a lengthy appeals process, applicants will have the option to submit a new application and get a decision much more quickly. "At the same time, it allows us to focus our resources where they have the greatest impact. Overall, this will help us deliver a more efficient visa system.”

It is anticipated this measure will enable appeals officers to concentrate on more complex long stay (D) visa appeals, reducing processing times for those applications. It will also support the reallocation of resources across visa processing teams, increasing overall efficiency and contributing positively to Ireland’s migration system and broader economy. Under the new arrangement, applicants whose short stay visa has been refused can submit a new application, taking into account the reasons for the original refusal. This will allow applicants to receive a decision faster than waiting for the appeal to be processed. No legislation change is required to implement this measure. The change will take effect from 1 June 2026. Any refusal decisions issued on short stay (C) visas prior to this date will remain eligible for appeal under the existing arrangements. Decisions issued on or after this date will no longer be eligible for appeal. Information on appealing a visa refusal can be found here. ENDS…///

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