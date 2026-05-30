Minister Dara Calleary officially opens Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta

The Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary TD, officially opened Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta 2026 today (Friday, 29 May) in Cill Chartha, Co. Donegal. Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta is an annual Irish-language football tournament in which Gaeltacht clubs from the seven Gaeltacht counties as well as Dublin and Antrim participate every year. A different Gaeltacht club hosts the tournament each year and 26 clubs will take part in this year’s tournament. Launching the competition today, Minister Calleary said:

In the past 12 months, €350,000 has been provided by Minister Calleary and through LEADER to CLG Chill Chartha in order to develop various facilities in time for the Comórtas Peile. These new facilities will be of great help as they welcome clubs from across the country this weekend and, of course, these facilities will be available to the Cill Chartha community for many years to come.

Support from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht for CLG Chill Chartha Grant of €116,894 or 60% approved in late 2025 under the Community and Language Support Programme for CLG Chill Chartha to construct new changing rooms.

approved in late 2025 under the for CLG Chill Chartha to construct new changing rooms. Grant of €150,000 under the LEADER Programme approved in 2026 for CLG Chill Chartha to develop a footpath, health garden, accessible parking and other developments.

under the approved in 2026 for CLG Chill Chartha to develop a footpath, health garden, accessible parking and other developments. Grant of €100,000 under CLÁR approved in late 2025 for CLG Chill Chartha to construct a stand.

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