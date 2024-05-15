Gov. Justice releases statement on passing of former lawmaker, legislative director Bob Ashley

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement today regarding the passing of Bob Ashely, who served in his administration as a regional representative and legislative director. Ashley was also a previous member of the West Virginia House of Delegates and West Virginia Senate. "Cathy and I are truly heartbroken about Bob's passing, and we'll continue praying for his entire family. Bob never met a stranger and was an amazing person. He served this State for decades as a delegate, a senator, and as my legislative director and a regional representative. I know that our friends in the House and Senate would agree he had a unique ability to connect with everyone. I never saw Bob without a smile, as he had an unmatched love for life and his work. He was someone you could always rely on, and we will remember Bob with nothing but fond memories. We ask all West Virginians to keep his family in your prayers."