Four Illinois Students Receive Environmental Excellence Awards from Illinois EPA at the Illinois Junior Academy of Science State Exposition

ILLINOIS, May 15 - SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) presented Environmental Excellence Awards to four Illinois students at the Illinois Junior Academy of Science (IJAS) State Science Exposition in Decatur. The competition was hosted by Millikin University and IJAS on Saturday, May 4.


The IJAS provides students with insight into the problems and methods of thinking that are particular to scientists, but applicable to other occupations. The curriculum includes information concerning new investigations and discoveries in science and an understanding of the science-produced equipment used. Criteria for the Environmental Excellence Award include addressing the prevention of pollution, the remediation of air, land, or water, analyzing the effects of pollution on our environment, or innovative ways to prevent or address contamination in the environment. Illinois EPA staff judged the projects and selected the four winners, each of which received a medal, certificate, and a science kit to further their research. The winners are:


Noah Campbell, Grade 12, Oak Park and River Forest High School, Oak Park

Project Title: Evaluating the Bioremediation Potential of Bacillus licheniformis as a novel Method for the Passive Treatment of Acid Mine Drainage (AMD)

Project Category: Microbiology


Aarnav Jain, Grade 8, Franklin Middle School, Springfield

Project Title: Natural vs. Chemical Based Carbon Capture

Project Category: Environmental Science


Ruqayah Wafa, Grade 9.

Project Title: Activated Carbon as a Method for Greywater Pretreatment in Residential Applications

Project Category: Environmental Science


Sadie Warne, Grade 8, Unity Point School, Carbondale

Project Title: Cleaning Our Oceans Oil Spills Using Ferrofluid

Project Category: Environmental Science

