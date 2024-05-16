Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,973 in the last 365 days.

Enerlites Announces Exciting Partnership with Electrical Lines

Enerlites, a pioneering provider of innovative electrical solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Electrical Lines, effective immediately.

We are excited to partner with Electrical Lines, a respected name in the industry, to extend our reach in these key territories”
— Paul Yao

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerlites, a pioneering provider of innovative electrical solutions, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Electrical Lines, effective immediately. This collaboration will enhance our distribution network and provide top-tier electrical products to customers in Colorado, Wyoming, and Western Nebraska.

Founded in 2008, Enerlites has been at the forefront of the electrical industry, offering cutting-edge products designed to meet the demands of modern living. Our unwavering commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction has established us as a leader in the field, continually setting industry standards and driving change.

"We are excited to partner with Electrical Lines, a respected name in the industry, to extend our reach in these key territories," said Paul Yao, Sales Manager at Enerlites. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal of supporting the local electrical distribution channel and providing our customers with unparalleled access to our products."

Electrical Lines brings a wealth of experience and a robust distribution network, making them an ideal partner for Enerlites. Their inclusion of Enerlites products on their line card complements their existing offerings and strengthens their ability to serve the regional market with high-quality electrical solutions.

**About Enerlites**
Enerlites is a leading provider of electrical solutions, committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability. Our extensive range of products is designed to meet the needs of modern living and set industry standards.

Keilani Holton
Enerlites Inc
+1 9497560536
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Enerlites Announces Exciting Partnership with Electrical Lines

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more