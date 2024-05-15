Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird Teams Up with Coinbase to Donate $25,000 to Support STEM Education for Girls
Techbridge Girls will use the donation to work with more educators to improve how STEM is taught in classrooms
Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN)
I'm honored to have joined forces with Coinbase to facilitate this donation. I've been continually impressed by their dedication to advancing technical education for girls and women.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Seattle Storm star Sue Bird teamed up with Coinbase to donate $25,000 to Techbridge Girls, a nonprofit devoted to challenging gender, racial, and class bias in STEM fields and culture.
Techbridge Girls helps combat bias by developing gender responsive and culturally relevant STEM curricula that helps girls see their unique STEM lineage, community, interests and path to success. Coinbase, the Seattle Storm, and Sue Bird all share a mutual commitment to this mission.
According to the National Science Board in 2024, “the United States is facing an accelerating science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) talent crisis” and that “for decades, our country has underperformed relative to many peer nations in preK-12 education.”
The $25,000 donation will help Techbridge Girls grow and scale two programs: Track 1: Professional Development and Track 2: Facilitator Certification. Techbridge Girls’ direct work with educators means that STEM can reach more young students.
This isn’t the first time Coinbase has collaborated with Sue Bird on education. They previously collaborated on an educational content series that focused on crypto fundamentals and the benefits of the crypto economy.
Gary Sun, VP of Marketing at Coinbase, says, “This season marks Coinbase’s third year as a sponsor of WNBA and Seattle Storm. We are proud to support women’s excellence in sports, and this donation takes this commitment one step further to support young girls in STEM. As a technology company, we recognize the importance of technical education, and we are proud to support Techbridge Girls.”
Sue Bird says “I'm honored to have joined forces with Coinbase to facilitate this donation. Over our two-year partnership, I've been continually impressed by their dedication to advancing technical education for girls and women.”
Casi Herrera, Director of Partnerships and Strategic Growth at Techbridge Girls says, “We are grateful to Sue Bird and Coinbase for this donation. According to the National Science Board, we are not producing enough STEM workers to meet the workforce needs of the 21st century. This donation will play a small role in helping us shift this trend.”
About Coinbase:
Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We’re updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, free global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.
About Seattle Storm:
The Seattle Storm is a four‐time WNBA championship team that brings a premium professional basketball and entertainment experience to a fanbase rich in tradition and support. The organization leverages its community‐building platforms to contribute to the Puget Sound’s economic growth. The Storm actively expresses its embrace of diversity, equity, and inclusion through its practice of fighting for social and racial justice across the country. This work, through the Force4Change initiative, includes amplifying Black women leaders and encouraging investment in Black communities. In addition, with its focus on fitness and health, the Storm promotes local youth development in the areas of leadership and sports, with an emphasis on girls and women. For more information, visit StormBasketball.com.
