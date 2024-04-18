WNBA SEATTLE STORM UNVEILS NEW “CENTER FOR BASKETBALL PERFORMANCE” PRACTICE FACILITY
New practice facility elevates the standard for athletic excellence for women’s professional athletes
This year is set to be a historic high point for women's professional sports and the Seattle Storm is at the forefront of this transformative era.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the four-time WNBA champion Seattle Storm announced the opening of its groundbreaking Center for Basketball Performance, set to open its doors for the start of training camp on April 28. Marking a significant milestone in women’s professional sports, the $64 million new build is the first dedicated WNBA practice facility designed and built from the ground up, showcasing the Storm’s pioneering vision for the future of women’s basketball.
— Lisa Brummel
"This facility reflects our commitment to providing our athletes an exceptional environment that supports their growth, health, and performance," said Ginny Gilder, co-owner of the Seattle Storm. "It’s built for women, by women, embodying our dedication to leading the way in professional women’s sports."
The Seattle Storm's Center for Basketball Performance sets a new standard for athletic excellence, spanning 50,000 square feet as the team’s dedicated practice facility and team headquarters. The Center boasts two indoor professional basketball courts, two outdoor 3x3 courts, and an exclusive suite for the Seattle Storm that includes a locker room, a nutrition center, and a player lounge. Designed with a focus on high performance, the facility features the latest in strength and conditioning equipment, health and wellness suites, and an aquatics center.
Located in Seattle's Interbay neighborhood, the facility also houses the Storm's business headquarters on the second floor. The integration of its on-court and off-court teams under one roof fosters new creativity and opportunity for future growth.
"This year is set to be a historic high point for women's professional sports, and the Seattle Storm is at the forefront of this transformative era," said Lisa Brummel, co-owner of the Seattle Storm. "Our new Center for Basketball Performance is a physical representation of our commitment to excellence and community."
Beyond serving the needs of professional athletes, the Center for Basketball Performance will also be the home for a comprehensive youth basketball program, optimizing the new facility to inspire and nurture the next generation of basketball talent.
"The opening of the Center for Basketball Performance is more than a testament to the Force 10 ownership’s commitment to our Storm athletes and our entire staff, it is a commitment to use professional sports as a platform for positive impact,” said Alisha Valavanis, Storm President and CEO, “This will be home to ‘Jr. Storm,’ a comprehensive youth basketball program including our free community camps and clinics made possible through corporate partners.”
The Storm has welcomed Starbucks and Providence Swedish as founding partners of the facility. As announced yesterday, Starbucks is the first Founding Partner and will be the “Official Coffee and Tea” of the Storm and their product will be served in the staff and player cafes along with brand integration in those spaces. As the Storm’s “Official Health Care Partner” since 2016, this is a continuation of our existing partnership with Providence Swedish. The medical team will continue to deliver comprehensive medical care and sports medicine services for our elite athletes. State-of-the-art sports medicine care will be provided at the practice facility as well as for game coverage, training, and injury management. Both partnerships will feature brand inclusion on the practice court surface, basket stanchion pads and they will support the Storm's community youth basketball initiatives.
—— StormBasketball.com ——
About the Seattle Storm
The Seattle Storm is a four‐time WNBA championship team that brings a premium professional basketball and entertainment experience to a fanbase rich in tradition and support. The organization leverages its community‐building platforms to contribute to the Puget Sound’s economic growth. The Storm actively expresses its embrace of diversity, equity, and inclusion through its practice of fighting for social and racial justice across the country. This work, through the Force4Change initiative, includes amplifying Black women leaders and encouraging investment in Black communities. In addition, with its focus on fitness and health, the Storm promotes local youth development in the areas of leadership and sports, with an emphasis on girls and women. For more information, visit StormBasketball.com.
Emily Crawford
Luminosity PR
+1 206-880-3977
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok