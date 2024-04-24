SUE BIRD TO JOIN SEATTLE STORM OWNERSHIP GROUP
Selected as the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in the 2002 WNBA draft, Bird played 19 seasons with the Storm.
The market for women’s basketball is exploding and I am eager to join a group that has been believers and investors in this growth for so many years.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Force 10 Hoops, owners of the Seattle Storm, is pleased to announce that WNBA legend Sue Bird, has joined the ownership group. Sue’s illustrious playing career spanned over 20 seasons with the Storm and included four WNBA championships, 13 All-Star Game appearances, eight All-WNBA teams, and five Olympic gold medals.
— Sue Bird
“We are thrilled to welcome Sue into the ownership group after a storied career on the court,” said Seattle Storm co-owner Lisa Brummel. “Her knowledge of the game and the league, her ever-expanding business acumen, and her dedication to the Storm organization, make her a superb addition to the ownership group.”
“As a player, I poured my heart into every game for the Seattle Storm, and now, as part of the ownership group, I am thrilled to continue contributing to the growth of the game,” said Bird. “Investing in women's sports isn't just about passion; it's smart business. It's about recognizing the immense talent, dedication, and market potential our league has always had. Force 10 Hoops and the Storm have been at the forefront of this for decades. Together, we're not just shaping the future of basketball, but also paving the way for a more equitable and inclusive society."
Bird’s importance to the Seattle Storm franchise cannot be overstated. Originally selected as the No. 1 overall pick by Seattle in the 2002 WNBA draft, she played 19 seasons with the Storm and was with the team for 21 of the franchise’s first 23 seasons of existence. Bird retired as the WNBA’s all-time leading assist leader, finishing her career with 3,234 assists. She was honored on each of the WNBA’s milestone teams including the All-Decade Team (2006), Top 15 Players (2011), Top 20@20 (2016), and was named to the W25 team in 2021 as one of the 25 greatest and most influential players in league history.
The Seattle Storm is one of the most successful franchises on the court in the WNBA, winning four Championships and making 18 playoff appearances in 24 seasons. The ownership group recently opened the Seattle Storm Center for Basketball Performance, a new $64 million practice facility showcasing the Storm’s pioneering vision for the future of women’s basketball.
Off the court, the organization leverages its community‐building platforms to contribute to the Puget Sound’s economic growth. The Storm actively expresses its embrace of diversity, equity, and inclusion through its practice of fighting for social and racial justice across the country. This work, through the Force4Change initiative, includes amplifying Black women leaders and encouraging investment in Black communities. In addition, with its focus on fitness and health, the Storm promotes local youth development in the areas of leadership and sports, with an emphasis on girls and women.
