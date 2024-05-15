(Subscription required) Following Tuesday's confirmations, the Judicial Council announced it will expand a mentorship program for aspiring appellate justices to include attorneys interested in becoming research counsel in the state's courts of appeal.
You just read:
3 Justices Confirmed to Los Angeles, San Francisco Appellate Courts
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.