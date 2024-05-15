Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,729 in the last 365 days.

C.A. Upholds WCAB Decision Founded on Speculation

An injury incurred by an employee who was based at a U.S. Forest Service fire camp where he worked for a privately owned food service was compensable under the workers’ compensation system although the injury was incurred in a vehicular accident miles from the worksite while on personal time, the Third District Court of Appeal has held, applying the “commercial traveler” rule.

You just read:

C.A. Upholds WCAB Decision Founded on Speculation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more