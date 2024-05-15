C.A. Upholds WCAB Decision Founded on Speculation

An injury incurred by an employee who was based at a U.S. Forest Service fire camp where he worked for a privately owned food service was compensable under the workers’ compensation system although the injury was incurred in a vehicular accident miles from the worksite while on personal time, the Third District Court of Appeal has held, applying the “commercial traveler” rule.
