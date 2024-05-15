15 May 2024

231

The President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the Japanese-Turkmen Inter-Parliamentary friendship group

On May 14, 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Interparliamentary friendship group Toshiaki Endo.

Expressing sincere gratitude for the hospitality provided on Turkmen soil, the guest conveyed greetings and best wishes to the head of state from Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Addressing return greetings and best wishes to the Emperor and Prime Minister of Japan, the head of Turkmenistan stated with satisfaction that relations between the two states are based on equality, mutual respect and are of a long-term, strategic nature.

Continuing the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on priority aspects of the Turkmen-Japanese partnership. It was noted that Turkmenistan and Japan also actively cooperate in the format of authoritative international structures and, above all, the UN. By coordinating their activities in the international arena, our countries support each other’s initiatives aimed at ensuring global peace and sustainable development.

Progressive dynamics are inherent in interaction on a multilateral basis, within the framework of the “Central Asia + Japan” dialogue, which has proven to be an effective mechanism of cooperation. In this regard, the Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Interparliamentary friendship group said that he would be glad to see President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Summit of Heads of State participating in this format.

The President of Turkmenistan noted the importance of the Summit for building up effective interstate cooperation that meets common interests.

One of the key vectors of Turkmen-Japanese relations is trade and economic partnership, which is sustainable and long-term. Here, great importance is attached to the activities of the joint Committee, designed to facilitate the practical implementation of the existing solid potential for cooperation.

It was also noted that, as is known, next year Japan will host the World Exhibition EXPO-2025. Turkmenistan, which voted in support of its holding in the Land of the Rising Sun, is showing great interest in active participation in the global Forum.

Taking this opportunity, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov wished Japan success in hosting EXPO 2025, which will become an important event in the history of the country and World Exhibitions.

During the conversation, it was also noted that the humanitarian sphere is an integral component of Turkmen-Japanese relations. The fruitful nature of interaction in this area is evidenced by regularly held exhibitions, Culture Days and various other events in both countries.

At the end of the meeting, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Japanese-Turkmen Inter-Parliamentary friendship group Toshiaki Endo expressed confidence that constructive interstate dialogue will continue to develop dynamically across its entire spectrum, relying on mutual goodwill and acquiring new content.