Alexis Wilkins to Perform at 2024 NRA Convention in Dallas, Texas

Alexis Wilkins

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country artist, writer, and Second Amendment advocate Alexis Wilkins is set to perform at the 2024 NRA Convention, held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, from May 17-19, 2024. Wilkins will be performing on the Merch Stage and the Country Sound Stage on May 17th and 18th, and will make special appearances at the Riser United Booth.

An avid NRA member and passionate 2A advocate, Wilkins brings her unique blend of traditional country music and modern commentary to the event. Known for her unapologetic storytelling and deep-rooted love for country traditions, she has captured the hearts of many with her commanding presence and soulful music.

Alexis Wilkins is not just a country artist; she is a voice of truth and a symbol of unwavering patriotism. An Arkansas-bred and Nashville-based singer/songwriter, Wilkins made a remarkable entry into the music scene with her debut single achieving over 1,000,000 streams across streaming platforms. Her music has been endorsed by CMT, American Songwriter, and Today in Nashville, among many others.

Beyond music, Wilkins is an engaged political personality. In addition to being a respected voice as a political commentator on platforms like PragerU and Turning Point USA, writing articles for the likes of Daily Caller, Townhall, The Federalist and others - she also hosts her weekly show “Between the Headlines” on Rumble, which garners over 70,000 views per week.

About the NRA Convention

The 153rd NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits will take place at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, from May 17-19, 2024. The event will feature over 14 acres of the latest guns and gear, entertainment, and special events, promising a freedom-filled weekend for the entire family. For more information, visit www.nraam.org.

About Riser United

Riser United is a premium apparel lifestyle brand committed to producing high-quality, patriotic apparel made in the USA. Their mission is to unite Americans under the flag and the phrase “gratefully American.” For more information, visit https://preview.riserunited.com.

For more details on Alexis Wilkins and her performances, visit www.alexiswilkins.com