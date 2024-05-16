Reveille Software Enhances HaloPSA’s Professional Services Automation With Enterprise Content Management Capabilities
New Integration Allows Managed Service Providers To Scale Content Management Offerings With Comprehensive InsightATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reveille Software, a leader in management and monitoring solutions for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) applications and systems, today announced the integration of its Reveille platform with HaloPSA, a premier Professional Services Automation (PSA) software. The Reveille integration with HaloPSA empowers users to manage business-critical applications dependent on intelligent automation platforms proactively. In addition, the combined products offer Managed Service Providers (MSPs) a new solution for their customers to fill ECM management gaps.
HaloPSA is trusted by over 100,000 users globally and equips MSPs with advanced tools to manage ticketing, remote access, alerts, invoicing, etc., ensuring a swift and coordinated response to service disruptions. The Reveille integration with HaloPSA improves these functions with the following:
-Management, prioritization, and automation of events that adversely impact intelligent automation applications' performance.
-A single system to create, manage, and resolve service desk events.
-Stakeholder understanding—in real-time—either by email, SMS text, mobile app push notifications, or live call routing with automated voice calls.
“Reveille’s platform integration with HaloPSA furnishes MSPs with unprecedented end-to-end management visibility and support of business-critical applications dependent on unstructured content,” said Brian DeWyer, CTO and Co-founder of Reveille. “This management and support includes applications delivered through Microsoft 365 and leveraging platforms like SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, and Copilot."
In addition, the Reveille integration allows intelligent automation solutions composed of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) services, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) robots, Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), capture platform insight, and proactive management from using the HaloPSA platform.
"It has been a pleasure working with the team at Reveille on their integration with HaloPSA. MSPs using Reveille can now ensure their alerts are centralized and managed in HaloPSA, lending towards improved service levels and reducing reactive work," said Morgan Aspinall, Product Manager, HaloPSA.
About Reveille Software
Reveille Software is a leading provider of out-of-the-box monitoring for Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions for business IT and MSPs. With a wake-up call to the need for comprehensive visibility into content processes, Reveille has filled the ECM monitoring gap and is trusted by hundreds of organizations worldwide. Reveille's purpose-built software empowers teams to understand their ECM environment and avoid costly issues, ensuring critical processes keep running. The company's solutions are built to monitor and provide early notification for content systems, analyze user activity, and connect ECM visibility to current tools to optimize platforms and maximize productivity. Contact us at sales@reveillesoftware.com or + 1 877 897 2579 | EXT 1.
