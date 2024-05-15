No Label Brewing Celebrates Multiple Awards at American Craft Beer Week Party
Join us as We Celebrate Our Achievements in the New York International Craft Beer Awards and World Beer Cup.KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No Label Brewing is delighted to announce a series of impressive achievements at the 2024 New York International Craft Beer Awards, the 2024 Craft Beer Marketing Awards, and the **World Beer Cup**, the largest beer competition in the world hosted by the Brewers Association.
At the 2024 New York International Craft Beer Awards, No Label Brewing shone brightly, securing multiple awards amidst stiff competition from over 700 entries across more than 15 countries and nearly 30 categories. The brewery's exceptional results include:
- **Cali Boy West Coast IPA**: Bronze - 91 points
- **Hard Hats & Six Packs**: Gold - 95 points
- **Perpetual Peace**: Bronze - 91 points
- **The 281**: Silver - 93 points
No Label Brewing was also honored as the **Texas Lager Brewery of the Year**, highlighting its consistent quality and craftsmanship.
In the 2024 Craft Beer Marketing Awards, No Label Brewing's creative excellence was recognized with several prestigious awards, including:
- **Best Logo Design / Most Unique**: Gold Crushie for "No Label Year 13 Logo" by Design Riot.
- **Best On-premise Branding / Mural or Art Installation**: Gold Crushie for "Rail Line Label Wall" by Cask Branding and Hernandez Designs.
- **Best On-premise Branding / Coolest Taproom or Beer Garden**: Platinum Crushie for the "100-year-old Historic Rice Silo District Indoor & Outdoor Taproom & Beer Garden."
- **Best Marketing Collateral / Merchandise**: Platinum Crushie for "Murkey Myers" extensive merch line.
- **Best Fun & Feel-Good Branding / Best Collaboration or Partnership**: Platinum Crushie for "THE MONTH OF MURKEY" with Murkey Myers DDH HAZY DIPA.
- **Best Fun & Feel-Good Branding / Cause-related Product or Campaign**: Gold Crushie for "Maui Strong" supporting The Legacy Of Aloha Foundation.
**The World Beer Cup** recognized "Perpetual Peace" with a Gold Medal in the Wood and Barrel-Aged Strong Beer category. The award ceremony was held on April 24, 2024, at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the culmination of the Craft Brewers Conference® & BrewExpo America®. Over 9,300 entries from 2,060 breweries across 50 nations were evaluated by 280 judges from 37 countries, demonstrating the unparalleled scale and prestige of this event.
Chris Williams, World Beer Cup competition director, emphasized the significance of these awards: "Each award represents not only exceptional quality but also innovation and creativity, driving the global craft beer industry forward. This year’s winners exemplify the spirit of craftsmanship and ingenuity and showcase the diverse flavors and techniques that make beer an art form. Congratulations to this year’s winners for their outstanding achievements in brewing."
To celebrate these achievements, No Label Brewing is hosting a grand American Craft Beer Week Party this Saturday at its brewery in Katy, Texas. The event is a culmination of hard work and passion, showcasing the best of what No Label Brewing has to offer.
**Tom Paynter, Co-owner and Marketing Director at No Label Brewing**, shared his excitement: "We are overwhelmed with pride at the recognition our team and our beers have received this year. This celebration is not just about our success; it's a thank you to our community, to Katy, Texas, and to our fans who have supported us through every step of our journey."
The celebration will include:
- 2022 & 2023 Barrel Aged Perpetual Peace along with 20 other award winning craft beers.
- A **Food Truck Extravaganza**, featuring Divine Dogs, TX Birria Boyz, and M Burger TX.
- **Live Music Madness**, with performances by Homebrewed Brass Ensemble, Sonic Seduction, and X-Stereo.
- An **Exclusive Mug Club Party**, offering a special celebration for Mug Club members with a significant discount on membership fees.
- **Diverse Beverage Offerings**, including wines, craft cocktails, and seltzers alongside the award-winning beers.
- A **Family and Pet-Friendly Environment**, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all attendees.
**Event Details:**
- **Date:** This Saturday
- **Time:** Noon to Midnight
- **Location:** No Label Brewing, Katy, Texas
Join us for an unforgettable celebration of craft beer and community spirit. See you there!
For details on how to purchase our craft beers :
For those in the Houston area- Silver Eagle Distributors
For those in the DFW and Austin areas, Favorite Brands
For those in San Antonio, Flood Distributors
Tom Paynter
No Label Brewing
+1 281-693-7545
email us here