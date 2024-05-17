Buffalo Bill Center of the West Acquires Andy Warhol Serigraph Portrait of General Custer
a convergence of bright colors with enduring themes such as celebrity, disaster, repetition, myth, and mass media.”CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West is thrilled to announce a significant addition to its esteemed collection: a one-of-a-kind Andy Warhol serigraph portrait of General Custer. This exceptional work of art not only enriches the Center’s holdings but also pays tribute to the memory of William D. Weiss, a figure of national prominence in the art world, in appreciation for his exceptional leadership and support.
— Susan Barnett, Margaret and Dick Scarlett Curator of Western Art
Selected by the Whitney Western Art Museum advisory board, this artwork reflects Warhol's late exploration of western iconography. Susan Barnett, the Margaret and Dick Scarlett Curator of Western American Art at the Whitney Western Art Museum, describes Warhol's Cowboys and Indians portfolio as “a convergence of bright colors with enduring themes such as celebrity, disaster, repetition, myth, and mass media.”
The portrait, now on display in the Whitney Western Art Museum, depicts General Custer in ¾ profile, adorned in a dark blue military jacket with distinctive yellow buttons and red highlights, while his hair, in a striking mix of burgundy with yellow accents, captures Warhol's particular style. With vivid touches of green and orange, Warhol imbues the iconic figure with a contemporary vibrancy that resonates with audiences.
Noteworthy is the uniqueness of this piece; printed from the same screens as the series but with distinct coloration, it stands as an exclusive Trial Proof from the Cowboys and Indians collection. Its untrimmed dimensions of 40 x 40 inches, mounted on Lennox Museum Board, with printer registration marks, sets it apart from the standard edition.
Authenticated by the Andy Warhol Estate with the initials "VF" denoting Vincent Fremont's involvement, this artwork represents a rare and valuable addition to the Center's collection.
Warhol's fascination with the American West, evident in his Cowboys and Indians series, underscores the significance of this acquisition. The portrait of Custer, emblematic of both disaster and celebrity, offers a nuanced exploration of the West's mythology and history. Moreover, it complements existing works in the Whitney's collection, fostering thematic connections and enriching future exhibitions such as 2025’s “Pop! Goes the West.”
In alignment with the Buffalo Bill Center of the West's core themes, this artwork prompts reflection on concepts of place, identity, conflict, and myth. General Custer's complex legacy serves as a catalyst for discussions on the region's history, cultural diversity, and resilience. It challenges visitors to confront the realities behind the myths, inviting a deeper engagement with our shared past.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West invites all to join us in celebrating the enduring legacy of the American West through the lens of one of the 20th century's most iconic artists. We look forward to sharing this remarkable artwork with our community and beyond, honoring the legacies of both William D. Weiss and Andy Warhol, who have made enduring contributions to art and culture.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, Wyoming, is a world-renowned Smithsonian Affiliate dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of the American West. The Center houses five unique museums under one roof celebrating history, culture, art, natural science, and more, and offers a range of immersive experiences including chuckwagon dinners, live raptors, special events, and customized exclusive tours. With its diverse collections, the Center serves as a focal point for exploration, discovery, and hands-on education.
