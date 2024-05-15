U.S. Chamber Applauds Passage of Bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber Vice President of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Supply Chain Policy John Drake issued the following statement regarding the passage of the ‘FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024’ in both the House and Senate.

"The U.S. Chamber applauds Congress for passing the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024. This legislation will modernize aviation infrastructure, enhance workforce growth, and improve safety. These efforts will reinforce the United States’ position as a global aviation leader — benefiting businesses, their workers, and the flying public."