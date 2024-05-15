Attorney General Jackley, Clay County, Yankton County Authorities Announce Indictment and Arrest in Fentanyl Overdose Death

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and authorities in Clay and Yankton counties have announced that a 18-year-old Yankton man has been indicted in the fentanyl overdose death of a 16-year-old female from rural Clay County.

Evan Nelson was indicted Monday by a Yankton County Grand Jury on three felony counts: One count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance to a Minor Resulting in Death, which is a Class C Felony and carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $50,000 fine; one count of Distribution of a Controlled Substance to a Minor, which is a Class Two Felony and carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and $50,000 fine; and one count of Unauthorized Possession of a Controlled Substance, which is a Class 5 Felony and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Nelson was arrested Tuesday and is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

The 16-year-old female was found deceased in her bedroom on Dec. 23, 2023.

“This arrest comes after months of extensive investigations by state and local law enforcement and prosecutors,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This tragic case and the loss of a 16-year-old victim demonstrates the seriousness and dangers of fentanyl.”

The Investigation was handled by the state Division of Criminal Investigation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Vermillion Police Department, and the Yankton Police Department.

Prosecution of the case will be done by the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Clay County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The suspect is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

