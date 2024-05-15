Liliana Bakayoko selected as Top International Business Lawyer of the Year by IAOTP
Liliana Bakayoko honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liliana Bakayoko, International Business Lawyer, was recently selected as Top International Business Lawyer of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the legal industry.
With two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Bakayoko is a visionary of international business law and digitalization. Her international business law firm offers a comprehensive range of personalized services to meet the needs of clients engaged in economic activities in France and internationally. Thanks to its heightened expertise and global recognition, it collaborates closely with businesses to navigate complex legal environments, maximize opportunities while minimizing risks, and achieve their strategic objectives within an ever-evolving global market. Her active participation and exclusive selection within globally renowned legal networks enable her to collaborate with law firms established in more than 150 countries.
Ms. Bakayoko’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, Business Consulting, Legal Consulting, Business Law, IT Law, Corporate Law, Intellectual Property Law, and Dispute Resolution.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Bakayoko earned her Doctor of Law Degree from Paris Pantheon-Assas University in June 2003. Some months later, she became an attorney. She gained valuable theoretical experience by teaching law for ten years in higher education institutions that rank among the best in France.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Bakayoko has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was named International Business Lawyer of the Year in France - 2024 at the Global Law Experts Annual Awards. She was designated Leading International Business Lawyer of the Year - Paris at the 2023 Leading Adviser Awards by Acquisition International. She has been selected by Leaders in Law and Advisory Excellence as an expert in international business law exclusively recommended for France at the world level. World’s Leaders Magazine featured her in its annual listing of 'World’s Most Influential Women Leaders in Law, 2024,' highlighting 'exceptional women legal experts possessing unique traits and ideologies that have contributed to their successful stature in the legal sector.' This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top International Business Lawyer of the Year.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Bakayoko for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. Bakayoko attributes her success to her unwavering passion for the legal profession and her adherence to the laws of nature, which teach us to adapt and evolve in order to survive and thrive. This fervor has been the driving force behind her perseverance, dedication, and ongoing quest for excellence. It propels her to uphold the principles of justice, maintain integrity in client service, and innovate in tackling complex legal issues. Additionally, she acknowledges the invaluable role played by her family, mentors, peers, and clients. In essence, it is the combination of passion, hard work, and a supportive network that has propelled her to the level of recognition and achievement she enjoys today.When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her children. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://gb.liliana-bakayoko-avocat.com/
