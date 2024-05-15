Announcement: Calling all artists to submit proposals for the ལུགས་གཉིས་  The Silken Knot and Golden Yoke Aerial Installation Gallery ProjectAnnouncement: Call for Proposal

May 15, 2024

Wangduechhoeling Palace Museum & Cultural Center invites proposals from all the artist to craft our ‘ལུགས་གཉིས་ Silken Knot & Golden Yoke’ Aerial Art Installation.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA:

• Open to artists of all backgrounds and disciplines, including but not limited to visual artists,

sculptors, architects, and designers.

• Preference will be given to artists with demonstrated expertise in producing large-scale,

site-specific installations or aerial artwork .

• Collaborative proposals are welcome, but one lead artist must be designated as the primary

contact.

• Artists must be able to adhere to the project timeline and budget constraints.

SUBMISSION PROCESS:

• Submit proposals via the link provided at the end.

• Deadline for submissions is 4th June.

• All submitted materials must be in digital format (PDF, JPEG, etc.).

SELECTION PROCESS:

• Submissions will be reviewed by a jury comprised of representatives from the museum and

relevant stakeholders. Three shortlisted artists will move forward to prototyping phase, each

receiving Nu. 50,000 to develop a small-scale mock-up of their vision, which will subsequently be

evaluated for final selection.

Criteria for selection include artistic merit, innovation, feasibility, and alignment with the SILKEN KNOT AND GOLDEN YOKE concept and the museum’s mission.

For more details on the project please refer the design brief below;

Kindly submit your proposal through the link below;

TIME LINE:

Application Deadline: 4th June 2024

Notification of Shortlisted Artists: 18th June 2024

Small Scale Prototype Deadline: 5th July 2024

Installation Execution Deadline: 5th September 2024

For inquiries or further information, please contact:

email: info.wcpalace@gmail.com

Phone No: +975 02 322751

Learn more about the Museum at wcpalace.org