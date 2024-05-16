CCS, a Leading Technology Services Provider, Announces the Acquisition of Info Solutions
CCS Continues Growth in the Mid-Atlantic with Latest Acquisition
Our primary aim is to empower clients in achieving exceptional business results through a robust technology infrastructure, granting them a competitive edge.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists (“CCS”) today announced its latest strategic move with the acquisition of Info Solutions. This announcement, following CCS’s recent acquisitions of Net Activity, Clarity Technology Group, and Local Stratus marks yet another pivotal milestone in its trajectory of expansion and enhanced capacity to offer more comprehensive solutions to clients nationwide. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Info Solutions is a growing technology infrastructure consulting, integration and management firm renowned for its market-leading expertise and services to state and local government, education, and commercial clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.
— Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCS
Through this acquisition, Info Solutions will merge their expertise in technology infrastructure consulting, network design/management, unified communications, cloud /on-premise infrastructure solutions, and managed services with CCS, creating a powerhouse team of close to 450 technology-centric professionals. Together, they will leverage their skills, expertise, innovation, and diverse service offering to cater to clients spanning industries across a vast geographic expanse extending from Maine to Florida and from North Carolina to Indiana.
Jay Whitchurch, Chief Executive Officer at CCS expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Our primary aim is to empower clients in achieving exceptional business results through a robust technology infrastructure, granting them a competitive edge. Info Solutions shares this longstanding commitment, rendering our collaboration a seamless and potent alliance. This synergy promises significant benefits for both existing and prospective clients, facilitating the expansion of CCS's reach and influence across diverse geographical regions."
Info Solutions stands out as one of the Mid-Atlantic's fastest-growing Technology Services entities. Since its inception, the team at Info Solutions has fostered not just a thriving business but also a culture that yields favorable outcomes for both clients and staff. Now integrated within the expansive framework of CCS, the Info Solutions team remains steadfast in delivering top-tier technological solutions to established and prospective clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
Info Solutions’ Managing Partners Richard Roux and William Riley will continue to lead the Info Solutions organization within CCS. Reacting to the acquisition, Richard expressed enthusiasm, stating, "The prospect of uniting with CCS is exciting for our team and our clients. By combining our strengths, we're poised to spearhead innovation and elevate service standards for our valued clients.” William added, “We are very proud of the company foundation that has been building for the past 16 years. What we accomplished would not have been possible without our phenomenal team and loyal clients. We look forward to adding our value to the foundation CCS has built over their 45+ years in business and helping deliver on the vision created by Jay and the CCS team."
CriticalPoint served as exclusive financial advisor to Info Solutions.
About CCS
CCS is a premier provider of technology solutions and services throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, highly reliable and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs. Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout these regions.
With close to 450 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; and Wilmington, DE. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
