Jen Marlow Will Present ‘Re-Locate: Stories of Climate Displacement—from Kivalina, Alaska, to Humboldt Bay’ May 20

This is a press release from the 350 Humboldt:

Jennifer Marlow, Environmental Sciences & Management

Jen Marlow will present “Re-Locate: Stories of Climate Displacement—from Kivalina, Alaska, to Humboldt Bay.” Jen Marlow teaches Environmental Law at Cal Poly Humboldt and led Re-Locate, a research collective partnering with Kivalina Alaska to support village relocation planning. The talk will be on Zoom at 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2024. Admission is free. Sponsored by 350 Humboldt (https://world.350.org/humboldt/). Register to get the Zoom link at https://actionnetwork.org/events/re-locate-stories-of-climate-displacementfrom-kivalina-alaska-to-humboldt-bay. Or call 707-677-3359.