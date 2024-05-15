‘The Poor of New York: A Classic American Melodrama Updated for Our Times’ at Dell’Arte June 20 – July 7

As part of a celebration of 50 years of creations, Dell’Arte International presents an original adaptation of the classic melodrama, THE POOR OF NEW YORK, at the 2024 Baduwa’t Festival.

Power, Corruption and Greed will be wrapped in Dell’Arte’s special brand of physical comedy and imbued with original music. A financial crash, a government shutdown, and some people growing rich off the misfortune of others (sound familiar?) play at the center of the story. Social climbers; a whimsical, opportunistic thief; and lots of folks struggling with newfound poverty inform a plot told through the lens of classic melodrama, a powerful theatrical form where good —eventually— wins out.

And are there opportunities for laughter here? Oh yes there are. The desperate drives of melodrama run full on into the farce of human comedy, which always seems to be standing right next to us. As Dell’Arte founder Carlo Mazzone-Clementi often remarked, “Life is 51% Comedy / 49% Tragedy. When the two push against each other, you get true human comedy.”

So, kick off the summer with plenty of both laughter and tears as the performers weave these elements into a performance that will resonate in our times. The show is true popular (“of the people”) theater, and Dell’Arte’s pioneering “theater of place” will be fully at play. Featuring the amazing band of Marla Joy, Tim Randles, Jeff Kelley, and Mike LaBolle and a cast of incredible “Dell’Artians”, THE POOR OF NEW YORK will be performed nightly in Dell’Arte’s amphitheater. It promises a theatrical wildness, lots of local references, and the vivid theatrical style of melodrama—called the “naturalism of your dreams”. The show is directed by Michael Fields with assistance from Tony Fuemmeler, the Head of Training at Dell’Arte.

THE POOR OF NEW YORK will play outdoors in the amphitheater Fri–Sun, June 21–July 7, 2024. Advance tickets are recommended. Get them today at dellarte.com.

ABOUT THE BADUWA’T FESTIVAL

Formerly known as the Mad River Festival, the Baduwa’t Festival is a culmination of performing arts, music, celebration and connectivity, held on the ancestral lands of the Wiyot Tribe. In Soulatluk, the Wiyot language, Baduwa’t is the word for Mad River. The festival name change was approved by Wiyot leaders in Spring 2021 and Dell’Arte is honored to support the work of the Wiyot Tribe to revitalize the language by using the original name of the river for the festival name.

ABOUT DELL’ARTE INTERNATIONAL

The Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre is a unique institution in North America. Its training programs attract students from around the world, with more than 1,000 graduates from 41 countries since the formation of the school in 1975. As one of only a handful of professional ensemble-based theatres in the United States, Dell’Arte is internationally recognized for its work to push the boundaries of physical theatre, its actor-creator training programs, and for pioneering “theatre of place.”