Brief closure on Whitney Road in Cheyenne to begin tomorrow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Reiman Corp. and Aztec Construction will be closing a portion of Whitney Road between US Highway 30/East Lincolnway and the US30 service road tomorrow, May 15, weather permitting.

Crews will be paving through the Whitney and US30 intersection. During the closure, the north service road will be open as a detour for the traveling public.

The duration of this closure is anticipated to last one day. Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.